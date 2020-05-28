If you haven’t used Microsoft Excel in a while, you might be surprised at just how different it is. For instance, did you know that the application has been supercharged with machine learning? If that caught you by surprise, then it might be time for you to get familiar with everything this powerful app has to offer these days. This is where the Ultimate Microsoft Excel Training Bundle comes in.

If you’ve used Excel before, you might be familiar with some of its basic capabilities. Things like formulas and functions, or the ability to make quick and dirty graphs and charts based on the data entered. Well, this app is far more powerful than you might imagine, and the Ultimate Microsoft Excel Training Bundle as the courses that can prove it.

Dive in to courses like the Microsoft Excel: Advanced Excel Formulas and Functions course to go hands-on with more than 75 unique functions that Excel can pull off. Then try out Microsoft Excel: Data Visualization, Excel Charts and Graphs and work through demos that will teach you how to make more than 20 different kinds of eye-popping visuals.

Once you’ve mastered these tools, you can learn how to put Excel to work for any number of more advanced purposes. Try courses like Microsoft Excel: Intro to Power Query, Power Pivot and DAX or Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Excel Pivot Tables to see how this app can fit into your workflow in ways that you might have never imagined.

The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Training Bundle contains more than 33 hours of exclusive Excel knowledge laid out across six unique courses. This collection is valued at $945, but you can get it for just $33.99. That’s 97 percent off the retail price — and you don’t need to perform an Excel formula to know that is a deal that you can’t pass up. People are raving about the bundle, giving it a 4.5 star rating on over 177 reviews. Listen to the people and snag this course bundle while you can!

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.