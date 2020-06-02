Experienced Professional from McKinsey & Co. Adds to Firm’s Operational Capabilities.

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, today announced Mike Kay has joined the firm as an Operating Partner with strategy and operating experience across multiple industrial sectors, including automotive, aerospace and defense.

“Mike Kay is a high caliber addition to our organization,” said Timothy Meyer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Angeles Equity Partners. “We are excited to have Mike join the team and look forward to him playing an integral role in evaluating new investment opportunities as well as partnering with management teams to realize the full potential of our investments.”

Angeles focuses on investments in North American-based companies across a wide range of sectors, specifically targeting businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s capabilities in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. Angeles primarily pursues control-oriented equity investments in closely held or family-owned businesses, and non-core subsidiaries of larger companies, as well as buy-and-build opportunities with proven executives.

“The addition of Mike further demonstrates our commitment to attracting and recruiting top talent,” said Jordan Katz, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Angeles Equity Partners. “Mike possesses a unique skill set we believe will have a positive impact on our firm and the performance of our portfolio companies.”

Before joining Angeles Equity Partners, Mike Kay was an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company, where he worked with industrial companies on growth, performance improvement, transformational initiatives, and helped scale the working capital improvement practice. Previously, Mr. Kay served as a Detachment Commander in the U.S. Army Special Forces Green Berets with deployments to Afghanistan and the Philippines. Prior to becoming a Special Forces Officer, he deployed to Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division. Mike Kay earned an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and a BA from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s strategic, operational, and M&A capabilities. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

