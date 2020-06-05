I am a white, heterosexual male. I’m as privileged as it gets. I acknowledge this privately, but I should publicly address the fact that others do not benefit in the way I do.

When considering what to write about in this column last week, I chose to pick a different topic because I couldn’t find a tech angle for the protests, other than the one I had written about years ago. That was a mistake. This week, as a publication, VentureBeat participated in #BlackOutTuesday, and we also shared some essential reading on race and tech.

Today I’d like to use my column to amplify the voices of black journalists in tech:

And of course there’s our own Khari Johnson (@kharijohnson) — go read “A fight for the soul of machine learning.” Please follow these journalists and learn from them. This list is not finite, but it is short, which in itself speaks volumes.

Sharing this list is not the end. I will continue to learn, listen, and contribute to the cause as an ally.

