With so many traditional businesses closing due to the threat of the coronavirus, online sales have never been more important. But what if you don’t know the first thing about transitioning your in-person business to the vast internet landscape? Don’t worry, fesh. is here to help.

fesh. is a powerful all-in-one shopping cart and eCommerce solution that allows you to build eye-catching, easy-to-use, and fully functional online stores. With more than 100 high-quality and customizable themes, you can make your shop stand out from the rest and attract those ever-valuable clicks. You can modify any element of your store using the built-in theme editor no matter what page your shop redirects from.

With fesh., you can create and manage unlimited online stores from a single admin hub, add and sell any product on existing websites, create payment and landing pages, and even receive payments online via payment links, emails, or chatbots. Whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned eCommerce professional, fesh. is the perfect platform for building your next online store.

Start reeling in more customers with a more professional online store. From increased repeat purchases to marketing automation, fesh. has everything you need to boost your store’s popularity and profitability. Right now VB Deals is bringing you a lifetime subscription to fesh. for just $59, a whopping 96 percent off of list price.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.