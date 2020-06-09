According to one industry study, around 60 percent of the time we spend working is not productive. The question is, where does that time go? Water cooler conversations and dreaming about the weekend can probably account for a couple of hours. But, we also waste an enormous amount of time on staying organized.

Focuster should help you reclaim those hours. This productivity app turns your to-do list into an actionable schedule, complete with smart reminders and progress tracking. You can currently pick up a lifetime subscription for only $59, saving hundreds on the full price.

Even when we are being productive, important tasks are often pushed down the list. Focuster helps you prioritize specific tasks and see your schedule for the day in one slick interface. As you mark items as completed, the Activity Bar shows your progress. The app can also estimate how much work you have left to do.

Accessible through any web browser, Focuster syncs with your Google Calendar and delivers smart reminders to keep you on schedule. If you need to push anything back to another day, Focuster can automatically reschedule. When you open the app, the Notifications & Now section helps you stay engaged with your current task. Focuster even works with Zapier, meaning you can create custom automations.

Lifetime access to Focuster is worth $480, but you can get your subscription today for just $59.

Prices subject to change

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.