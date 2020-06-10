GPS Cyber-attack Protection Solution Provider Raises $1.6 Million

infiniDome Ltd., the GPS Security Company, today announces closing a $1.6 Million Seed round of funding and the opening of its Pre-series A round. Investors participating in the Seed round include Boundary Holding of India and Luxemburg, Next Gear Ventures of Israel, and Aston Partners of New York. The Seed investment will help infiniDome strengthen its business vision of protecting connected and AI-equipped driverless vehicles.

“We have been working closely with infiniDome for the last year and a half, using our experience and close relationships with local and global automotive partners to help them realize their product, market fit and growth potential,” said Tal Cohen, Next Gear Founder and Managing Partner. “infiniDome provides unique solutions based on its proven, innovative cybersecurity technology for the transportation industry, connected fleets, mobile, and critical infrastructure. Combined with an outstanding team, technological advantages, and multiple end-market growth opportunities, we are confident in infiniDome’s potential for success,” adds Cohen.

Recently, infiniDome announced OtoSphere™, the world’s first GPS Cyber-attack detection and protection solution, tailored for commercial and consumer vehicles. OtoSphere is ideal for Cash-in-transit, High-end Cargo Transportation and Autonomous Vehicle Applications that depend on GPS for localization, timing and monitoring. OtoSphere protects these transit applications which are disabled by inexpensive GPS jammers bought online. infiniDome’s patented Phased-Array Anti-Jamming technology solves this problem easily and cost-effectively.

“Closing this Seed round of funding is key to infiniDome’s continued penetration of the UAV/UAS, Fleet and Critical Infrastructure markets,” said Omer Sharar, infiniDome’s CEO. “We now have multiple units sold in 20 countries and are looking to aggressively grow our worldwide base of customers, distributors and strategic partners. The Seed funds will be used for ramping our sales and marketing and designing our next product,” adds Sharar.

infiniDome provides front-end cyber solutions protecting wireless communications from jamming and spoofing attacks. infiniDome’s products protect against attacks of GPS-based systems, which are critical for autonomous vehicles, drones, connected fleets and critical infrastructure. infiniDome’s products have been successfully proven in the field and sold to customers globally. For more information visit www.infinidome.com.

