If you find yourself out of a job in this time of economic uncertainty, you’re not alone. Even as reopening measures are enacted, the closing of so many in-person businesses has driven the economy to rely rather heavily upon those able to work from home. Working from home is seemingly the way of the future, and though supply is high, finding and landing these positions can prove quite challenging. Since you’re likely stuck inside, there has never been a better time to find your dream remote job with FlexJobs.

FlexJobs is a specialized job listing service that connects from-home workers to more than 30,000 hand-picked remote positions around the world. FlexJobs’ team of trained researchers scour the web and critically evaluate hundreds of job listings per day and provide you with the most direct way to apply. Think of them as your personal job hunters! Pick from more than 50 categories like communications, data entry, engineering, and many more to find the ideal remote position to suit your needs.

In addition to helping you find a great job, FlexJobs provides access to one-on-one career coaching, resume review, skills tests, and more. You’ll also be able to view valuable information such as company descriptions and staff-written job summaries for over 40,000 organizations. FlexJobs also has options for those looking to hire. With a robust employer portal that specializes in remote work recruitment across numerous disciplines, it’s no wonder FlexJobs is trusted by leading employers such as Apple, Dell, and Wells Fargo

If you love working from home, never set foot in an office again with FlexJobs. The best part is that a one-year subscription is currently on sale for just $24.95, half off of its original price.

