PacketFabric, an innovator of fast, on-demand connectivity for enterprise customers, today announced that it will participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Communications Conference. Jezzibell Gilmore, PacketFabric’s Chief Commercial Officer, will speak at a fireside chat on June 16th, 2020, at 8 a.m. ET. The fireside chat will be webcast live on the Internet. A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the news section of the PacketFabric website after the event.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates private network connectivity between more than 160 premier colocation facilities across 24 global markets, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal. PacketFabric investors include NantWorks and Digital Alpha Advisors. For more information, visit PacketFabric.com.

