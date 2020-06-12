The IRS has extended tax season to July 15 this year. If you have yet to file your taxes, you may want to get them out of the way now so you’re not rushing to calculate everything at the last minute. With hundreds of deductions, credits, and refunds available, there are many ways to cut down the final bill. However, finding these money-saving opportunities can be time-consuming.

TurboTax is a platform that helps you file your taxes faster and maximize your savings. You simply upload your figures and let real CPAs run the math. You can currently save 10 percent on the TurboTax Deluxe Package — now only $54.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/_IET-DI7gzE

To get started, you simply answer a few questions, upload your W-2 form, and verify your data. TurboTax then hands your figures over to tax experts, who find every dedication you are eligible for. This includes mortgage interest, property taxes, interest paid on student loans, other education credits, child tax credit, earned income credit, and refunds from charitable donations.

Your calculations are guaranteed to be 100 percent accurate; TurboTax will even pay the fines if they are not. You can file both your federal and state tax returns online and get live help from a tax expert if you need to ask questions. With a rating of 4.8 stars on the App Store, this app is a genuine time- and money-saver.

Normally priced at $60, the Deluxe Package is now $54 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.