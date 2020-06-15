Facebook has brought payments to WhatsApp for the first time starting in Brazil.

A spokesperson confirmed that it will arrive in more countries in the future, though they didn’t divulge when or where the rollout may head next.

The new feature is powered by Facebook Pay, a unified payment service first introduced back in 2018, and the company said at the time that it planned to enable it across its suite of apps including WhatsApp and Instagram. News emerged earlier this year that WhatsApp payments were to launch in India first after gaining approval from local regulators, however it has remained in private beta since then. The Brazil launch marks the first full country-wide launch for payments in WhatsApp, and signals a new way for Facebook to monetize the messaging app having struggled to do so since acquiring it for around $19 billion back in 2014.

From today, anyone in Brazil can use WhatsApp to buy goods from local businesses, or send money to friends and family without leaving the app, with support for debit or credit cards. In Brazil, support is initially limited to Banco do Brasil, Nubank, and Sicredi on both the Mastercard and Visa payment networks.

In terms of security, WhatsApp said that card details are encrypted as per the PCI standard, and users are required to use either a Facebook Pay PIN or fingerprint to authorize each payment they make.

Facebook Pay is currently available in around 40 countries around the world, though it’s limited to the main Facebook app in most markets — the only exceptions to this are in the U.S., where it’s also available through Facebook’s Messenger app, and now Brazil, where it’s available in WhatsApp too.

With some 2 billion users, WhatsApp is among the world’s most popular social networking apps, however Facebook has struggled to monetize its multi-billion dollar acquisition. It has made some inroads, however, having previously launched a dedicated WhatsApp Business app, the company has started charging larger businesses to access its API. The company is also reportedly working to bring some form of advertising to the messaging app. By expanding into payments, this opens the door for Facebook to making money on the transactions by charging businesses processing fees.

This is also a natural extension to business catalogs, a feature WhatsApp introduced last year to enable merchants to share products inside customer conversations. Catalogs show users product photos, prices, descriptions, and a link to make the purchase — payments were the final piece of the puzzle.