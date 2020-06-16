Even as reopening measures begin around the globe, offices won’t be open for the foreseeable future, causing a large portion of the world’s workforce to work from home. Those who work remotely often lack a dedicated workstation so they work from their kitchen tables, their couches, or worst of all, their beds. While virtual exercise routines can help stretch out your muscles, they tend to do little for your overall posture. Is poor posture preventing your body and mind from performing optimally?

It’s time to combat slouching before it even begins with Stan Desk by Humblework. Stan Desk is a sleek and lightweight standing desk designed for laptop users who are stuck with a traditional desk and chair setup. By standing up and keeping your screen at eye level at all times, Stan Desk reduces neck and eye strain, boosts energy levels, cuts down on anxiety, and improves your posture throughout the day.

Made from sustainable birch wood and other plastic-free materials, this stylish desk supports up to 11lbs and is sure to last a lifetime. It’s also easy to configure and transport to any area that you’d like to set up shop. Simply adjust the height of your laptop using the different slots on Stan Desk’s body to achieve better posture.

If your back is mad at you for being hunched over a laptop for the past few months, it’s time to check out Stan Desk. You can pick yours up right now for just $199.99, nearly $50 off retail price.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.