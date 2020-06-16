The World Economic Forum (WEF) today announced the 100 companies on its 2020 Technology Pioneers list. This marks the 20th annual Pioneers class for the WEF. Each year, the organization selects a number of early-stage companies it believes are developing cutting-edge technology in areas such as health care, climate change, smart cities, logistics, and AI. This year, AI-driven companies make up almost a quarter of the list.
Selected companies are invited to attend WEF workshops and conferences that bring together business and political leaders from around the world. The meetings are designed to identify social and economic challenges and develop possible strategies for addressing them.
By featuring some 24 companies with AI at their core, the WEF is once again signaling the growing impact of this technology.
Selected AI companies include:
- ABEJA (Japan): A platform for helping large industries develop AI solutions.
- DataVisor (U.S.): A cybersecurity system that detects fraud.
- Eigen Technologies (U.K.): Automates document digitization.
- Fiddler Labs (U.S.): Helps companies develop explainable AI that is transparent to customers.
- The Not Company (Chile): FoodTech that improves production and supply chain.
- Verge Genomics, (U.S.): Accelerates drug discovery.
- Kebotix (U.S.): Boosts material development.
- Brightseed (U.S.): Searches plants for nutrients that could lead to new food products.
- ZestMoney (India): Offers an automated lending platform.
- Lunit (Republic of Korea): Software that improves cancer diagnosis and treatment.
- Foghorn Systems (U.S.): Analytics for industries such as manufacturing and transportation.
- Two Hat Security (Canada): Automated content moderation.
- EdCast (U.S.): Personalized learning and training.
- Trace Genomics (U.S.): Improving food discovery and production.
- Seebo (Israel): Automating manufacturing to improve efficiency.
- Nextail (Spain): Uses AI to drive retail decisions.
- K2 Data Technology (China): AI for big industries.
- Kalido (U.K.): Automated job and skill matching.
- Prospera (Israel): Transforming food cultivation with better data.
- Devcon (U.S.): Cybersecurity for large enterprises.
- Innowatts (U.S.): Improved energy and grid management for utilities and private suppliers.
- Instrumental (U.S.): Improving manufacturing with analytics.
- Clarity AI (U.S.): Analyzes social and environmental impact of investments.
- Ada Health (Germany): Digital health assistant.