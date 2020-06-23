We live in a world dominated by smart technology. From Amazon Echos in every room to internet-connected refrigerators, our lives are being pushed forward by new innovations every day. The Tovala Smart Oven is another step forward in this trend, and it’s here to change the way you make meals at home.

Tovala is so much more than just an oven though, it’s an oven-paired meal kit service. The WiFi-connected oven comes preloaded with recipe cards so you just need to prep the ingredients, scan the barcode, and let dinner cook itself. Each meal takes less than one minute of prep and less than 20 minutes of cook time. Tovala will also scan more than 650 grocery items to help ensure you get the perfect meal every time, or you can cook meals manually with five included cooking functions (bake, broil, reheat, steam, and toast). Check the Tovala app for iOS and Android for even more recipes!

The Tovala oven itself looks sleek with a stainless steel design and is spacious enough to fit a 4lb chicken, a 10” pizza, or four Tovala meal trays. With this deal, you’ll receive the Tovala Smart Oven, one fresh meal delivery voucher, recipe cards, a sheet tray, a crumb tray, a hot pad, and a measuring cup; everything you need to have dinner ready in no time.

Take the guesswork out of cooking and create delicious meals on the fly with Tovala. You can get your Tovala Smart Oven with one fresh meal delivery voucher today for just $232.99, more than $100 off retail price.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.