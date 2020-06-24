CANTON, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 24, 2020–

Fusion Coolant Systems (“Fusion”) announced today the formation of a strategic partnership with Air Liquide, initially targeted in the South West European Region (France, Italy, Spain, Portugal). The partnership is focused on increasing sustainability, productivity, and employee health & safety for manufacturers engaged in CNC machining, by pairing two industry leading and forward-thinking companies.

Fusion is the inventor and exclusive source of a highly successful and proprietary technology called Pure-Cut®, which utilizes supercritical CO2 as a replacement for traditional mineral oil coolant and lubrication systems in CNC machining. Air Liquide, with newly secured sourcing solutions in Europe of purified CO2, a sub product from chemical & biogas industries, and strong know-how in gas installations design, is uniquely positioned to support the wide-spread introduction of supercritical CO2 machining offered by Fusion, in compliance with established safety and regulatory regulations.

The firms expect to jointly sell and install Pure-Cut systems in South West Europe, while exploring opportunities to expand the geographic reach of the alliance. This partnership highlights how Air Liquide regularly brings to its customers the latest, most innovative technologies that support industrial efficiency and sustainability objectives.

Jean-Marie Padovani, Director of Innovation of Air Liquide commented, “We look forward to our future collaboration with Fusion that will enrich our gas applications portfolio, already existing, for CNC machining. Air Liquide’s expertise in CO2 and Fusion’s innovative technology are key enablers to ensure a broad and fast dissemination of a complete solution to the benefit of the entire manufacturing sector.”

Brian Ahlborn, CEO at Fusion Coolant Systems added, “We are delighted to be working with Air Liquide, a highly innovative, global leader in industrial gases with a global reputation for technology development. Together, we will be able to accelerate the diffusion and impact of Pure-Cut technology for industry leaders in aerospace, medical, and transportation sectors who are seeking a safe, sustainable, and extremely efficient tool in order to meet their challenging financial, operational and HSE objectives.”

About Fusion Coolant Systems

Fusion Coolant Systems (“Fusion”), headquartered in Canton, Michigan, USA is a rapidly growing company that has developed and commercialized Pure-Cut® and Pure-Cut®+ technology, using supercritical CO2 as an advanced coolant and lubrication on CNC machines. Pure-Cut delivers a sustainable solution with incredible performance benefits, while minimizing EH&S risks associated with traditional cutting fluids. Fusion’s Pure-Cut system is currently running in 12 countries in Europe, North America, and Asia. Learn more about Fusion at www.fusioncoolant.com.

About Air Liquide:

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. Learn more about Air Liquide at www.airliquide.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005146/en/

Christine Gibbons

Phone: (517) 294-1594

cgibbons@fusioncoolant.com

www.fusioncoolant.com