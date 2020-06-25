DENVER & WALNUT CREEK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 25, 2020–

ASG, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors that buys, builds and operates vertical SaaS companies, today announced that it has acquired Homebot, a mortgage lending and real estate software solution that maximizes repeat business for lenders and agents by empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership.

This deal marks the 25th acquisition for ASG and the 2nd in the ASG Property Technology vertical.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Homebot to the ASG family of companies,” said Mark Strauch, Partner at Alpine Investors and Co-Founder of ASG. “The U.S. homeownership market is valued at $30 trillion but is a largely ‘unmanaged’ asset class. Homebot is changing that. They’ve created a software solution that empowers homeowners with personalized financial insights while facilitating engagement with their loan officer and real estate agent. Homebot marks our first expansion into residential real estate software and we look forward to continuing their already impressive growth.”

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Homebot was founded in 2015 by Ernie Graham (CEO) and Ira McMahon (CTO). Ernie and Ira, with previous experience at Realtor.com, saw an opportunity to create a software solution that empowers all three parties involved in a home transaction – homeowner, mortgage lender and real estate agent – with the data and communication tool they needed to be successful. Today, Homebot serves thousands of loan officers nationwide and achieves an average 50% monthly engagement rate across millions of homeowners. The current Homebot leadership team – Ernie, Ira, and Michael Lynch (COO) – will continue to lead the business in addition to their newest member, Charlie Pratt, who joins as CRO.

“We knew after our first meeting that ASG was aligned with Homebot’s mission to reinforce the crucial relationship between lenders, agents, and their clients throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle,” said Ernie Graham, CEO and Co-Founder of Homebot. “This acquisition was made possible by our shared focus on people, product, and growth. It will no doubt accelerate Homebot’s ability to help even more mortgage lenders, real estate professionals, homeowners, and buyers.”

GLC Advisors served as the financial advisor for Homebot.

About Homebot

Founded in 2015, Homebot is a client-for-life portal that maximizes repeat and referral business for lenders by empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership. The award-winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado.

About ASG

ASG and its affiliates, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys, builds, and operates market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO-in-Residence program where Alpine partners with CEOs first and places them into companies as part of the transaction. This provides a distinct solution for situations where additional or new management is desired post-transaction. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.

