Nexo, the leading financial institution for digital assets – well known for offering the world’s first instant crypto credit lines – has stepped up its crypto-lending offering by adding Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to its new Earn on Crypto product, enabling users to earn up to 10% interest on digital assets.

“Building sustainable business models that thrive in any market environment has always been part of Nexo’s DNA. For our new Earn on Crypto product, we have developed unrivaled proprietary solutions to capitalize on inefficiencies via market-neutral strategies, while maintaining asset protection,” said Antoni Trenchev, Managing Partner of Nexo.

Nexo’s Earn on Crypto product is the most competitive in the market. It provides users with superior yields on their crypto wealth as interest is paid daily, compared to other offers that usually pay out interest weekly and monthly.

Users can earn up to 5% interest on BTC, ETH, XRP, XLM, LTC, BCH, EOS, and up to 10% on USD, GBP, EUR and Stablecoins.

“We take user funds very seriously and consider our customers’ trust our most valuable commodity, so we’re pleased to share that their assets benefit from our military-grade, ISO/IEC 27001:2013-certified security infrastructure,” said Trenchev.

Additional features include full flexibility with no lock-ups, no limits on how much crypto is deposited, and peace of mind that all funds are asset-backed by Nexo’s growing portfolio of overcollateralized Instant Crypto Credit Lines.

Nexo’s transaction volume has doubled since last year to surpass $3 billion, and its user base to 800,000.

About Nexo

Nexo is the leading regulated financial institution for digital assets. The company’s mission from day one is to maximize the value of digital assets by offering tax-efficient ‘Instant Crypto Credit Lines™, high-yield ‘Earn Interest’ products and ‘Send & Pay’ capabilities for clients, while ensuring the $100 million custodial insurance and military-grade security of the Nexo Wallet. Nexo has processed more than $3 billion in 40+ fiat currencies for 800,000+ users across more than 200 jurisdictions.

