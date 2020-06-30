Digital commerce solution raises Series B from investment partners Xplorer Capital, Stereo Capital, FJLabs, Benhamou Global Venture and Crédit Mutuel Equity

Scalefast, a Los Angeles-based digital commerce solution that is changing the way brands do direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce, has raised a $22 million Series B funding round. Scalefast plans to use this funding to expand its team, footprint and product offering to further support existing and new customers.

The Series B funding further validates Scalefast’s modern approach to helping brands expand and scale their direct-to-consumer sales. As a leader in global eCommerce, Scalefast has successfully provided greater control to brands that need to deliver seamless and unified operations to consumers in an otherwise slow, expensive and fragmented enterprise eCommerce market. In light of the global COVID-19 crisis, Scalefast further demonstrated its capacity to help brands respond to an unprecedented event by offering its services for brands needing to increase product availability to consumers through a rapid move towards DTC sales, launching stores in as little as 15 days.

Xplorer Capital, Stereo Capital, FJLabs, as well as current investors Benhamou Global Ventures, Crédit Mutuel Equity and Adara Ventures, participated in the round.

Scalefast, whose portfolio of customers includes industry leaders such as L’Oréal, FLIR and Square Enix, saw 200% growth year-over-year and has received top honors in the past few years including Red Herring’s 2019 Top 100 North America award, and named to both the Inc. 5000’s list of the fastest growing companies and Deloitte Technology Fast 500. “Everyone struggles with the necessary trade-off requirements attached to move one’s brand online. And it takes a subtle set of tools to maximize the revenue impact, the content and the experience all-in-one. Scalefast is disrupting the sector and enabling commerce at your fingertips. It is becoming a standardized platform, a must have for its unmatched flexibility and fluidity,” said Red Herring’s jury.

“Our vision has always been that brands should deliver a perfect eCommerce experience directly to the consumer, not intermediaries. As brands have had to adapt quickly to a new reality over the past few months, the need for rapid digital transformation that allows retailers and brands much needed flexibility to scale has never been more critical,” said Nicolas Stehlé, CEO of Scalefast. “With this latest fundraise, we are able to uniquely position Scalefast to provide the necessary tools for a flawless direct-to-consumer experience unhindered by third-parties.

“In reality, most brands are massively under-performing in a direct-to-consumer capacity,” said Fabrice Grinda, Founding Partner of FJLabs, “Building, operating and scaling their own channel simply can’t be solved by the software that is currently out there. Scalefast has built a unique business-as-a-service approach which, combined with its robust and flexible SaaS-based technology, allows brands to quickly scale a fully-functional DTC channel and expand abroad without risk. Our goal is to support them through their next phase of growth as they continue to build upon their one-of-a-kind model.”

“Scalefast is executing on their ultimate vision of bringing speed, flexibility and agility to enterprise eCommerce,” said Keith Nilsson, Managing Partner of Xplorer Capital. “By delivering the only comprehensive and flexible solution for brands looking to sell directly and scale globally in just a matter of weeks, Scalefast is leading the charge of challenging the status quo in DTC eCommerce and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it.” In addition to the financing, Nilsson will be joining Scalefast’s board effective immediately.

For more information about Scalefast and its eCommerce solutions, please visit https://www.scalefast.com/.

About Scalefast

Scalefast is the modern way for brands to sell online, empowering them to regain the control and simplicity they need to create an exceptional shopping experience. For enterprise companies looking to increase the performance of their eCommerce channel, Scalefast is the end-to-end eCommerce solution that makes it fast and simple to launch into new global markets or jump-start brand growth with DTC, almost instantly.

At the core of Scalefast is our next-generation technology platform, built to manage, optimize and deliver modern delightful eCommerce experiences. Our end-to-end operating partnership, including global merchant-of-record agreements, physical and virtual fulfillment, payment, fraud & tax management, and the full range of finance functions, complement all core channel functions necessary to deliver new revenue fast and without risk.

Enterprise companies looking for high growth partner with Scalefast to accelerate global distribution, market penetration, user experience and profitability.

Scalefast is your ecommerce accelerator. For more information, visit www.scalefast.com.

About Stereo Capital

Stereo Capital is a venture growth investor dedicated to backing technology companies that leverage data assets, cloud platforms, and mobile connectivity to build exceptionally efficient companies. Stereo is based in Silicon Valley and manages a portfolio of fast-growing companies that serve consumers, small businesses, and enterprises around the world. https://www.stereocap.vc/

About Xplorer Capital

Xplorer Capital is an early stage venture capital firm that invests in talented entrepreneurs and disruptive technologies that transform industries on a global scale. Our portfolio companies drive advancements in AI, robotics, and automation to improve industries such as logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, sustainability, and corporate productivity. https://xplorer.vc/

About FJLabs

FJ Labs is an early-stage venture firm/startup studio focused on online marketplaces and consumer Internet companies. Founded by serial entrepreneurs Fabrice Grinda (OLX, Aucland, Zingy) and Jose Marin (Deremate, IG Expansion), FJ Labs has backed over 500 companies including Alibaba, Betterment, Delivery Hero, Fanduel, and Flexport and has been directly engaged in building companies such as AdoreMe, Properly, Letgo, and Rebag. More about FJ Labs: https://www.fjlabs.com

