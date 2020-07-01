Chances are you’ve been spending more time at home lately, and with that comes more time looking down at screens. Tired of waking up with a sore back and neck? If your posture has suffered as a result of working from home hunched over a laptop, you’ll want to check out the Albaro Air Posture Corrector.

An innovative and effective spinal support system, the Albaro Air Posture Corrector uses patented air cell technology to help improve your posture. The air cells adjust to your unique body, changing the pressure and delivering comfortable back support while effectively realigning your balance.

Simply strap yourself into the Albaro Air, inflate the cells with an air pump, press the button on the valve to release pressure, and find the sweet spot to keep your spine in alignment. By wearing it for at least 30 minutes a day, your posture can improve.

The Albaro Air sports double fabric sewing for impressive durability and a neoprene wire band that’s soft but firm. it also features a breathable air mesh in the back to prevent overheating and sweating.

Normally retailing for $120, the Albaro Air Posture Corrector is on sale through VB Deals for only $99.99, more than 15 percent off of the list price.

Prices subject to change.

