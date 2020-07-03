As odd as 2020 has been, we’re more than halfway through and quickly approaching the Fourth of July if you can believe it. Many are still spending time around home, and VB Deals is bringing you great savings on 9 amazing products that are sure to make your holiday more enjoyable.

And, you can save even more at checkout with coupon codes. You can take 15% off orders of $50 or more by using code JULYFOURTH15 at checkout. Or, you can take 20% off orders of $75 or more with code JULYFOURTH20 at checkout.

evaLIGHT Plus: Personal Air Cooler

Looking to beat the heat? The evaLIGHT Plus is an evaporative air cooler with a removable water tank and enhanced leak-proof systems. It’s easy to set up, environmentally conscious, and will cool the area in front of it within 45 square feet. Pick up your evaLIGHT Plus for only $103.19 when you use coupon code JULYFOURTH20 at checkout.

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2

The Nix Mini V2 is Photoshop’s eyedropper tool brought to life, allowing you to scan any surface and instantly match the color to more than 100,000 brand name paint colors or to sRGB HEX and CMYK, and LAB color values. The Nix Mini V2 is on sale for just $67.16 when you use coupon code JULYFOURTH20 at checkout.

Albaro Air Posture Corrector

It’s all but guaranteed that you’ve been spending more time at home lately, and with that comes more time looking down at screens. Sick of waking up with a sore back and neck? Check out the Albaro Air Posture Corrector, an innovative and effective spinal support system that uses patented air cell technology which adjusts to your unique body, changing the pressure and delivering amazingly comfortable back support. You can pick up your Albaro Air today through VB Deals for just $79.99 when you use coupon code JULYFOURTH20 at checkout.

Aduro Sport Elite Recovery Massage Gun

If you’ve been experiencing muscle pain or strain due to poor posture or overworking, take a moment to relax with the Aduro Sport Elite. This massage gun has 4 different massage heads and 6 distinct settings so you can target your aching muscle groups. Relieve soreness and tension, and even use the Aduro Sport Elite to warm up before a workout. Right now, the Aduro Sport Elite is on sale for only $63.99 when you use coupon code JULYFOURTH20 at checkout.

Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera for Android & iOS

Clogged drain? With the Sinji Borescope, you can get a closer view on hard-to-reach areas. Simply download the Sinji app on your Android or iOS device, connect the borescope via WiFi, and easily view any area with the 2 meter (6.5 foot) cable that easily snakes past any obstacle. Your wallet will thank you as the Sinji Borescope is currently on sale for an just under $30.

Jawzrsize Facial Fitness

Meet Jawzrsize, the premier facial fitness exercise product for anyone looking to slim down their face, reduce the double chin effect, and define their jawline. Jawzrsize comes with three resistance levels ranging from beginner to advanced and is on sale through VB Deals right now for $42.99, a discount of 60 percent.

MOGICS Coconut: Portable Waterproof Light

Step up your patio lighting game with the Mogics Coconut. This spherical, waterproof, self-inflating light looks amazing and changes between four lighting modes based on your preference. The Mogics Coconut is on sale right now for just $31.99 through VB Deals.

Mini UV Light Bar: Disinfect in Seconds

If you want the power of UV light disinfection on the go, check out this UV light bar. With it, you can easily disinfect surfaces in only 10 seconds! The Mini UV Light Bar lasts up to 6 hours on a single charge and is on sale for just $29.99 today, nearly 70 percent off of list price.

U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio with 10″ Ring Light & Tripod

From YouTube to Instagram, almost every online influencer with a decent following is sure to have nice, clear lighting, and now you can too with Aduro’s U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio. Create picture-perfect vlogs or podcasts with a 10” ring light, non-slip rubber grip for your phone, and an adjustable tripod. The whole kit is just $49.99 today.

Prices subject to change.

