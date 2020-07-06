Whether you’re a student or working professional, chances are you spend a great deal of time working in your email inbox. So, any methods you can find to reduce how long you spend searching for specific emails or just deleting emails in bulk to reach inbox zero can go a long way.

Enter DarwinMail, the Gmail enhancement suite that brings back some of the most useful features from the short-lived Google Inbox (a widely acclaimed, Google-branded Gmail client). Sort your inbox by category, sender, or subject with DarwinMail’s bundling feature, set reminders based on the content of your emails, snooze emails that aren’t urgent, and more. With custom HD backgrounds and a dark mode that’s easy on the eyes, this is simply a better way to use Gmail.

DarwinMail’s Professional Plan includes up to 3 user accounts, 15 custom bundles, cross-platform app access, and so much more. You can finally stop wasting valuable time on email and boost your productivity with DarwinMail, all you need is a modern browser and a Gmail account. The best part is that you can get a lifetime subscription to DarwinMail right now through VB Deals for just $39.99, more than 85 percent off its original price.

