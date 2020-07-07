In this time of reduced personal interactions, building your online presence has never been more important. Have you been looking for a reliable, functional, and easy-to-use website hosting platform for your personal or company website? StartHost is here to help.

StartHost by Internnic offers superior and affordable SSD cloud-based web hosting which provides better traffic management, security protection, and overall reliability than server-based web hosting. StartHost operates three distinct platforms, so whether your website is optimized for Linux, Windows, or WordPress, you can integrate seamlessly with StartHost’s Startup Plan.

What’s more, StartHost sets you up with free SSL certificates to make your website secure and supports IPv6, the new standard for IP addresses.

Included in the Startup Plan is 1 domain name, 5 sub-domains, 5 email addresses, unlimited storage, and unlimited bandwidth; and you can lifetime access for an absolute steal. Normally $149.99, a lifetime subscription to StartHosting’s Startup Plan is only $29.99. That’s a whopping 80 percent off, so be sure to act fast.

