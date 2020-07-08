SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 8, 2020–

Filtricine today announced the start of its first human clinical study among prostate cancer patients. The study, led by and conducted at the Stanford University School of Medicine, seeks to establish the safety, palatability, and tolerability of a diet consisting solely of Tality™ synthetic meal replacement. Tality™ is specially designed for the dietary management of cancer patients using Filtricine’s patent-pending TND Medical Food technology with the goals of cutting off the nutrition supply to cancer cells without harming healthy cells.

“Our pre-clinical research has shown that Tality™ provides complete, balanced nutrition, while restricting nutritional support to cancer cells. This clinical trial is an important step toward enabling Tality™ to provide cancer patients with safe and effective ways to manage their health,” said Filtricine CEO Xiyan Li, Ph.D. “Tality™ nurtures the body with the essential vitamins, minerals and proteins. It also helps maintain metabolic and immune health. We hope to firmly establish that cancer patients can consume Tality™ exclusively for 4 weeks as a sole source of nutrition to help manage their health during treatment.”

The ultimate goal of Filtricine is to offer commercial medical food products to the oncology market for safe and effective cancer management. “We are currently seeking capital to expedite our path toward multi-site clinical trials,” said Dr. Li.

“Growing science points to the potential power of food and nutrition to help manage cancer and reduce side effects from conventional cancer therapies,” said Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a physician, public health expert, and member of Filtricine’s Scientific Advisory Board. He is the Jean Mayer Professor of Nutrition and Medicine at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University. “Innovative approaches are needed to help the nearly 2 million Americans who are newly diagnosed with cancer each year in the United States, and the many millions more around the world.”

If you want to learn more, please visit https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04389918

ABOUT FILTRICINE, INC.

Filtricine is a clinical-stage biotech company that aims to establish its patent-pending targeted nutrient deprivation (TND) platform to transform cancer management and health improvement. TND technology was developed to effectively cut off the supply of nutrients cancer cells require for growth, while non-cancerous cells safely receive all the necessary nutrients needed to remain healthy. We believe that TND technology can benefit many patients living with cancer. For more information, please visit www.filtricine.com.

