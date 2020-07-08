Enterprise technology events have now pivoted 100% to digital, and as much as we’ve embraced this new normal, virtual event attendees continue to lament the lack of networking and one-to-one interactions that drew them to events in the first place. But there is a way to bring back that back, even in a digital environment.

We’ve doubled down on this capability for Transform 2020, the AI event of the year for business decision-makers taking place July 15-17. We’ll enable VIP attendees with a best-of-breed experience to connect with peers in meaningful ways, including 1:1 meetings and B2B matchmaking.

Are you a decision-maker overseeing a tech product and looking for targeted service providers to help you? Or are you a service provider, and looking for buyers who have specified projects in the planning stage and owning real budget?

It starts with the Transform Slack channel, where you’ll be able to create a profile and connect with 1,000 other senior-level execs across the globe. It’s worth noting that VentureBeat’s first digital event last April, GamesBeat Summit, had over 10,000 messages firing in its event slack channel, and the conversations continued long after the event itself wound up. We expect Transform to generate even more activity and more interaction, given its breadth and size.

And those 1:1 meetings that have long been a mainstay of live events? At Transform, both end users and solution providers will be able to search and identify attendees from among the 3,000 execs and schedule meetings with them.

“When we pivoted to digital events, we prioritized finding a way to build in networking and meetings — that’s often the heart and soul of events for attendees,” says Lauren O”Brien, COO at VentureBeat. “This solution will include a matchmaking capability — if you’re an end-user interested in a particular type of solution, you’ll be able to quickly find solution providers who match your criteria. And this will be done in a safe space. No email addresses being exchanged, so you won’t get spammed.”

Above: Example of how the meeting platform works to match end users and solution providers.

Add the carefully curated Transform agenda spanning three days of content devoted to the most important themes in enterprise AI, and you now have a virtual experience that blends the essential networking and knowledge sharing of the best live events. But apologies…you’ll still have to bring your own coffee for now; we’ll keep working on that!