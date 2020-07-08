Twitter is working on a new subscription platform under the codename Gryphon, according to two online job postings.

A remote contractor position listed on LinkedIn is seeking a backend Scala software engineer to work for Gryphon, a team that is split across Twitter hubs in San Francisco, New York, and London. According to the post, Gryphon constitutes a mixture of frontend and backend engineers who are “working closely together to deliver something new at Twitter,” and involves rebuilding some of Twitter’s services to “produce a subscription management platform.”

A second position for senior full-stack software engineer, listed on Twitter’s career portal, also mentions a new subscription platform that can “be reused by other teams” in the future. Aside from that, not a great deal is known about Twitter’s plans, however we do know that it is a close collaboration between Gryphon and the Twitter.com and payments team. The successful hire will “lead the payment and subscription client work” according to the listing.

This news will undoubtedly lead to a great deal of speculation as to why Twitter is cooking up, with speculation likely to mount that it is developing a premium version of the service that removes ads and affords certain customizations not available on the free product.

VentureBeat has reached out to Twitter for clarification on what this new subscription platform is for, and will update here when or if we hear back.