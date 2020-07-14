Take the latest VB Survey to share how your company is implementing AI today.

Kano has raised $1 million from Microsoft as the DIY PC maker released an upgraded version of its Windows-based computer that will get expanded international distribution.

The investment marks another step in Kano’s transformation. Once a feisty indy project, the UK-based startup made its modular computers using an operating system based on Raspberry Pi.

But last year, it struck a new partnership with Microsoft to build a limited batch of 1,000 Windows-based PCs. With the new investment comes an expanded partnership with Microsoft that will help the company expand its distribution beyond North America and the U.K. and into Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

“We’ve gotten Microsoft behind it in a big way,” said Kana founder Alex Klein. “[Microsoft CEO] Satya Nadella got the product in July, fell in love with it. And we ended up sealing the deal and Microsoft invested in Kano.”

The investment also comes at a critical moment for Kano. The company disclosed earlier this year that it had lost $13.7 million during 2019, and was hunting for $7.5 million in additional venture capital.

Beyond the Microsoft funding, Klein confirmed that “we have raised what we were after in 2020” though he did not disclose the final amount or the investors.

The company turned heads last year when it revealed the new Windows version of its modular computer. Kano had developed a computer kit targeted for kids to teach them how to assemble a basic PC as well as software to learn how to do things like code. But that was based on open-source Raspberry Pi.

Taking on a big corporate partner risked their indy image a bit, but at the same time, it’s now giving the company access to Microsoft’s endorsement and marketing muscle that comes with being an official OEM partner. Klein said he’s hoping the company will compete with giants like Dell and HP for big contracts.

After producing 1,000 of the initial Windows PC that was introduced last year for market testing, the company is now shifting into production to target a mass market, Klein said.

The new version includes upgraded features such as a new Celeron processor for faster performance, 10 hours of battery life, a USB-C charger, physical volume buttons, 2 USB 3.0 sockets, and Bluetooth 5.0 (Intel AC9560 max speed 1.73Gbps).

The company is also launching its Kano Software Studio for its Windows machine, a version of its Kano World platform created for its traditional PCs that offers various educational tools for kids. There are also new classroom tools to allow teachers to track assignments via Microsoft Teams.

Finally, the company is also introducing peripherals, including a modular webcam, headphones, and a mouse.