As we launch into the first day of Transform 2020 (July 15-17), we’re thrilled to announce the nominees for the second annual Women in AI Awards. The Awards are part of our continuing commitment to diversity in AI, which kicks off shortly with the Women in AI Breakfast. (7:30 a.m. PT), and this year will be livestreamed to the public. Then on the last day of Transform, we’ll be announcing the Award winners — a daunting task given the incredible crop of women put forward.
The women nominated below have all made outstanding contributions in the AI field, from advancing the work in ethics and fairness in AI, to trailblazing research critical to AI innovation, to ensuring young women entering the field have the opportunity and mentorship necessary to thrive.
Nominations are reviewed by our selection committee, represented by VentureBeat executive leadership and advisors including women in AI partners.
Winners will be announced on Friday, July 17 beginning at 3:55 pm.
Awards will be made in the 5 categories below:
- AI Entrepreneur (2 awards)
- Responsibility & Ethics of AI
- AI Research
- AI Mentorship
- Rising Star
If you haven’t yet, register here to see the awards live and participate in the full Transform program.
And… here are your nominees.
AI Entrepreneur Nominees
- Rana el Kaliouby, CEO and Co-Founder, Affectiva
- Ying Zheng, Co-founder and CTO, AiFi, Inc.
- Xuehong (Michelle) Mao, Co-founder and Senior Architect, BabbleLabs
- Michelle Mao, Co-founder and Senior Deep Learning Architect, BabbleLabs Inc.
- Chandralika Hazarika, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Bigthinx
- Alison Alvarez, CEO & Co-Founder, BlastPoint
- Andrea Gallego, Partner & Chief Technology Officer, Boston Consulting Group
- Rebecca Clyde, Co Founder & CEO, BotCo AI
- Sofia Elizondo, Co-founder & COO, Brightseed, Inc
- Michele Romanow, Co-Founder and President, Clearbanc
- Dr. Lingjia Tang, Co-Founder, Interim-CEO and CTO, Clinc
- Sindhu Joseph, CEO and Founder, CogniCor Technologies Inc.
- Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief AI Officer Darktrace
- Daniela Braga, CEO and Founder, DefinedCrowd
- Vu Van, Co-founder & CEO, ELSA
- Lubna Yusuf, Founder La Legal, Co-Founder, Fisheyebox Innovation Lab
- Hadar Zeitlin, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Hailo Technologies
- Lynne Nethken, Co-Founder, Director of Intelligent Systems, HALEE
- Melanie Stütz, CEO, IDEASCANNER
- Rania Kim, Executive Creative Director, IV.AI
- Noosheen Hashemi, Founder and CEO, January AI
- Dr. Jill S. Becker, CEO and Co-founder, Kebotix
- Mercedes Soria, EVP Chief Intelligence Officer, Knightscope, Inc
- Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO, LookyLoo
- Daisy Weborg, Co-founder and Operations, OneReach.ai
- Pamela Dillon, CEO, RingIT, Inc | Wine Ring
- Shing Pan, VP Marketing and Business Development, Speech Morphing, Inc.
- Amanda Kelly, Co-Founder, Streamlit
- Tugce Bulut, CEO and Founder, Streetbees
- Kieran Snyder, Co-Founder and CEO, Textio
- Katie Robbert, CEO, Trust Insights
- Emna Ghariani, Co-Founder & CEO, Veamly, Inc.
- Shruthi Rao, Co-Founder and CBO, Vendia
- Manasi Vartak, Founder and CEO, Verta.ai
- Layla Shaikley, Co-founder and Vice President of Customer Experience, Wise Systems
AI Mentorship Nominees
- Rina Sharma, Group Manager, Applied Analytics Engineering & Operations, Adobe
- Meeta Dash, VP of Product, Appen
- Xuehong Mao, Co-Founder and Senior Architect, BabbleLabs Inc
- Dr. Amanda Stent, people+language AI Team Leader, Office of the CTO, Bloomberg
- Dr. Parisa Naraei, Senior Methodologist, Advanced Analytics, Canadian Institute for Health Information
- Kalpana Diwakaran, Director, Head of Studios for Artificial Intelligence and Analytics Business, Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Jean-leah Njoroge, Senior Data Scientist, Dell Technologies
- Tina Tang, Head of Global Innovation Marketing Strategy, EY
- Lori Duprey, Director, Supply Chain Management, Global SI & OP Team, HARMAN
- Dr. Eva Marie Muller Stuhler, Chief Data Scientist, IBM
- Heena Purohit, Senior Product Manager, IBM
- Huma Abidi, Senior Director for AI/ML Software Products and Customers, Intel Corporation
AI Research Nominees
- Dr. Heather Reed, Data Scientist, ASAPP Inc.
- Anima Anandkumar, Bren Professor and Director of ML Research, California Institute of Technology, and NVIDIA
- Devaki Raj, CEO & Founder, CrowdAI
- Claudia Pohlink, Head of AI/ML, Deutsche Telekom AG, Innovation Laboratories
- Georgia Gkioxari, Research Scientist, Facebook AI Research
- Cynthia Holcomb, CEO and Founder, FemaleBrain.ai, Preference Science Technologies Inc.
- Margaret Mitchell, Researcher, Google
- Timnit Gebru, Researcher, Google
- Debbie Marr, Chief Architect and General Manager of Advanced Architecture Development, Intel Corporation
- Yulia Sandamirskaya, Applications Research Lead, Neuromorphic Computing Lab, Intel Labs
- Manuela Veloso, Head of AI Research J.P. Morgan & Chase Co., Carnegie Mellon University
- Tania De Gasperis, Researcher and Facilitator, Montreal AI Ethics Institute
- Sanja Fidler, Director of Artificial Intelligence, NVIDIA Corporation
- Sifei Liu, Senior Research Scientist, NVIDIA Corporation
- Himani Rajora, Principal Reserch Engineer, IIT
- Nazneen Fatema Rajani, Senior Research Scientist, Salesforce
- Lu Tian, Director, AI Algorithm, Software & AI Products, Xilinx, Inc.
- Yulia Sandamirskaya, Applications Research Lead, Neuromorphic Computing Lab, Intel Labs
- Manuela Veloso, Head of AI Research, J.P. Morgan & Chase Co., Carnegie Mellon University
- Kiyana Zolfaghar, Senior Data Scientist, KenSci
Responsibility & Ethics of AI Nominees
- Merve Hickok, Founder of AIethicist.org, AIethicist.org & Lighthouse Career Consulting
- Anima Anandkumar, Director of Machine Learning Research, NVIDIA Corporation
- Anna Felländer, Co-Founder, AI Sustainability Center
- Beena Ammanath, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting LLP
- Carly Eckert, Senior Medical Director, KenSci
- Christine Robson, Google AI, Group Product Manager, Google
- Eva-Marie Muller-Stuler Chief Data Scientist, IBM
- Jen Gennai, Head of Responsible Innovation, Global Affairs Google
- Jingying Yang, Program Lead, Partnership on AI
- Kay Firth-Butterfield, Head of AI and Machine Learning and Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum
- Lama Nachman, Intel Fellow, Director of Anticipatory Computing Lab, Intel Corporation
- Maria Nazareth, Head of AI & Analytics — Banking & Financial Sector, Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Mira Lan, Partner Director, Ethics & Society, Microsoft
- Mirka Snyder Caron, Senior Legal Counsel, Innovation, RBC
- Neha Doshi, Implementation Manager, ASAPP Inc.
- Rashida Hodge, VP, North America – Insurance Industry, IBM
- Sahar Arshad, Co-founder & COO, CloudMedx
- Teuta Mercado, Responsible AI Program Director, Capital One
- Tulsee Doshi, Product Lead – ML Fairness and Responsible AI Google
- Wendy Gonzalez, President and Interim CEO, Samasource
- Ya Xu, Senior Director of Engineering, LinkedIn
- Manuela Mackert, Chief Compliance Officer, Group Deutsche Telekom
Rising Star Nominees
- Bogdana (Bobi) Rakova, Responsible AI Data Scientist, Accenture Applied Intelligence, Accenture
- Caryn Tan, AI Strategy Manager, Accenture
- Niamh Donnelly, Co-founder of Akara Robotics. AI and Machine Learning Specialist, Akara Robotics
- Kate Kallot, Director, AI Ecosystem and Developer Relations, Arm
- Heather Reed, Data Scientist, ASAPP
- Jessica Kennedy White, Senior Consultant, Education
- Deepti Kalra, Transformation & Analytics Leader, AVP, EXL Service
- Anusha Sethuraman, Head of Product Marketing, Fiddler Labs
- Lynne Nethken, Software Lead, Halee
- Meri Williams, CTO, Healx
- Saloni Potdar, Technical Lead & Manager, IBM
- Saloni Potda, Senior Data Scientist and Manager, IBM Watson
- Polina Mamoshina, Chief Scientist, Insilico Medicine
- Chloe Autio, Policy Manager, Intel
- Maria Soledad Elli, Data Scientist, Intel
- Marcie Miller, Marketing Engineer, Intel
- Zoe Cayetano, Artificial Intelligence/Deep Learning Manager, Intel
- Kelsey Ball, Machine Learning Engineer, ASAPP
- Dr. Mengjun Leng, Senior Deep Learning Engineer, BabbleLabs
- Saumya Suvarna, Software Engineer, Cisco
- Jackie Schafer, CEO and Founder, ClearBrief.ai
- Madhumitha Venkata Subramanian. Associate Director (Service Line Specialist), Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Rimna Radhakrishnan, Service Line Specialist – AI & Analytics, Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Kapila Monga, Healthcare Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Leader, Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Gary Vartanian, Chief Executive Officer, DataPoint Armenia
- Manana Hakobyan, CEO, DataPoint Armenia
- Aakriti Srikanth, Business Development for portfolio companies & Marketing, Neotribe Ventures
- Elnaz Sarraf, Founder & CEO, ROYBI
- Yashvi Gattani, Research Strategist, Data & Insights, VidMob
- Cheryl Haga, PM, WAYMO University, WAYMO
- Amandine Flachs, CEO & co-founder, WildMeta
- Lisa Liu, Senior Staff engineer, Xilinx, Inc.
- Fatemeh Pahlevan Aghababa, Technical Committee Chair, International Robocup Federation
- Himani Rajora, Principal Data Scince and Research, Ixigo