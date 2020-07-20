Hiretual TalentFusion is a network of two-way integrations that connects with top enterprise Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) to help organizations experience AI sourcing, talent rediscovery, and data deduplication within a centralized workflow.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 20, 2020–

Hiretual today launches its latest deep two-way integrations with top Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) including Workday, iCIMS and Greenhouse.

Hiretual is the leading AI-powered recruitment software used by top enterprises to cut sourcing time by as much as 80%. Through Hiretual TalentFusion, enterprise customers can work with seamless integrations to cleanse and power their candidate database with Hiretual’s AI engine.

“Recruiting teams today are saddled with unconnected data silos, out-of-date profiles, duplicate records and other data accuracy gaps. Hiretual TalentFusion aims to build an enriched data set featuring up-to-date profiles free of duplicates. Ultimately, it enables recruiting teams to search externally and rediscover internal data to find and screen the best candidates quickly,” said Steven Jiang, CEO and Co-Founder at Hiretual.

Setting The Stage For Candidate Rediscovery

Hiretual’s two-way integrations use AI to refresh and enrich existing candidate profiles into an ATS with updated information pulled from the open web. This empowers organizations to engage with their warm candidate pool. Hiring teams can easily segment refreshed profiles for targeted engagement through nine different ATS filters including timeframe, stage, and years of experience. To further improve transparency and collaboration, Hiretual makes it possible for real-time synchronization of candidate notes and tags across profiles on both platforms.

“Hiretual’s technology, especially our Natural Language Processing and knowledge graph, aggregates all kinds of data from an ATS and job board, including candidate profiles and activities. Then, on top of our AI-powered open web sourcing, Hiretual refreshes all these candidate profiles so users can always resurface them for their latest job positions,” says Xinwen Zhang, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder at Hiretual.

Transforming Fragmented Candidate Data In A Reopening Economy

As organizations prepare for a more encouraging outlook of the job market in the third quarter of 2020, these ATS integrations open up more candidate sourcing channels by making fragmented data actionable.

“The [Hiretual-Workday] integration has saved us a considerable amount of time, as the Sourcing team no longer has to add hundreds of resumes and screening notes to Workday manually every week. Additionally, this has created a significantly better experience for everyone on the Sourcing and Talent Acquisition teams as all candidate details are now accurately added to the Workday Req in a timely and efficient manner,” says Martin Warren, Regional Talent Sourcing Manager at Grab, Southeast Asia’s top ride share application.

With comprehensive ATS search filters on Hiretual, recruiters can navigate candidates in their database by sorting them according to ATS Job, ATS Stage, Hiretual Project, Last Contacted, and more. To hear more about our deep integrations from our partners and customers, join us at our Hiretual Partner Summit on August 6, 2020.

About Hiretual

Hiretual is an AI-powered recruitment software that functions as a candidate data engine to centralize all recruiting efforts for hiring teams big and small. Hiretual integrates with 30+ Applicant Tracking Systems to drive real-time data synchronization and scalability in an organization’s tech stack. Experience fast and simple AI Sourcing across 750M+ profiles on the open web, build personalized engagement campaigns with extensive market insights and rediscover old profiles in your database with intelligent data enrichment. For more information, visit hiretual.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005113/en/

Winona Rajamohan

Hiretual

(669) 225 3493

winonarajamohan@hiretual.com