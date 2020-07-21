Google is unveiling a handful of security features today, including support for a new email specification that enables verified brands to display their logos in the Gmail avatar slot — regardless of who the sender’s email client or service provider is.

Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) is an emerging specification that allows companies to deploy their brand logo consistently across email clients. BIMI constitutes a broad industry effort, with a working group consisting of Twilio’s SendGrid, LinkedIn, Validity, Fastmail, Valimail, Verizon Media, and — as of last June — Google. Up until now, BIMI had only been fully adopted by Verizon’s email clients (Yahoo and AOL), but as one of the most widely used email clients in the world, having Gmail on board represents a landmark moment for the BIMI specification.

BIMI will only work with brands that have adopted the email authentication protocol DMARC (“Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance”) which helps protect email domain owners from spoofing, while the logo itself has to be validated by a third-party which issues a new kind of certification known as a Verified Mark Certificate (VMC).

It’s worth noting that while BIMI is partly about creating a consistent brand image across email clients and services, it’s also designed to to bring some peace-of-mind to email recipients, so that they can instantly see that the sender is who they claim to be.

Google said that it will officially start its BIMI pilot “in the coming weeks,” and has two logo certification authorities on board for launch: Entrust Datacard and DigiCert. A full-scale launch is expected later this year.

CNN is one of the companies on board for the initial roll out.

Admin controls

Google announced some additional G Suite updates around mobile device management (MDM), including an integration with Apple Business Manager that allows admins to manage and distribute iOS devices across the company.

Tying into this, the G Suite admin dashboard has also been redesigned to show more clearly the number of devices managed by each service, across smartphones

Elsewhere, Google announced new features for its Data Loss Prevention offering, with admins now able to use “automated” information rights management (IRM) controls which companies can use to prevent employees or contractors from downloading or copying documents from Google’s cloud — this is particularly important when trying to safeguard sensitive information.

While IRM was already a core part of Google’s offering, what admins can now do is scan all their files in Google Drive and automatically apply the pre-set document access rules to all users in an organization.

These announcements follow hot on the heels of a handful of other recent security announcements for Google’s video-communication service Google Meet.and team Messaging platform Chat. In Meet, administrators and hosts will soon have more control over who can request access to a meeting. As things stand, hosts can already require non-invitees to “knock” before being admitted to a meeting, but in the future anyone who is ejected from a meeting won’t be able to knock again to request entry — the only way they will be able to join is if they are proactively invited.

Additionally, hosts will be given additional controls in terms of which methods of joining a meeting will require approval — so for example, someone who clicks on a calendar invite can be permitted to enter a meeting while someone who tries to dial-in from a phone needs to be explicitly approved. These so-called “safety locks” can also be used to block anyone who isn’t logged into their Google account from joining a meeting, while additional controls will enable hosts to manage which attendees can chat and present within the meeting.

Google also recently announced that it would be expanding the phishing protections that it’s built for Gmail into Chat, meaning that if a user clicks on a link sent via Chat it will be scanned and a warning issued if the link is found to be malicious.