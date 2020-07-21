During its virtual Inspire 2020 conference, Microsoft today announced AI-powered improvements to Dynamics 365, its portfolio of enterprise planning and customer relationship management apps. Connected Store, which leverages intelligent edge devices to deliver targeted alerts, is now in public preview. And Fraud Protection, an offering designed to protect government and retailers from account takeovers, has added new capabilities aimed at addressing fraudulent account access and data loss.

Dynamics 365 Connected Store launched in September and uses a combination of computer vision, cameras, and internet of things (IoT) sensors to track customers inside stores and personalize recommendations based on browsing data. Connected Store can do things like sense the need for more staff at checkout counters, identify issues with store equipment, and surface long-term trends for managers. And new features like Store Traffic and Curbside Queue enable it to help retailers tackle pandemic-related challenges.

Store Traffic provides insights that enable store owners to remain below capacity limits and help customers maintain a safe distance. Curbside Queue improves the curbside order experience by signaling the arrival of vehicles as they approach the store, according to Microsoft.

The public preview of Connected Store also introduces a pipeline for customers to more readily acquire and deploy the service. For instance, there’s now a software-as-a-service app, an edge device procurement service, and a mobile onboarding app to facilitate out-of-the-box setup. As before, Connected Store delivers actionable notifications — triggered by activity like long checkout lines — to store managers and employees.

Fraud

On the fraud prevention side, Dynamics 365 Fraud Prevention now offers Account Protection and Loss Prevention. Account Protection helps protect online revenue and reputation by counteracting fraudulent account access, fake account creation, and account takeover and by safeguarding user accounts from abuse and fraud. Loss prevention aims to shield revenue by identifying fraud on returns and discounts arising from omni-channel purchases, enabling both managers and investigators to take action to mitigate losses.

Both capabilities were previously available via preview.

In other Dynamics 365 news, Microsoft today unveiled Customer Voice, an “enterprise-grade” feedback management solution for capturing and incorporating real-time feedback into a unified customer view. Customer Voice comes with customizable surveys that integrate with Dynamics 365 workflows, Power BI, Power Apps, and hundreds of apps through Power Automate, as well as templates for things like support, pulse checks, order delivery, and service visits.