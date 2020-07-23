Ready-to-use plugins built for Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Magento, SAP Hybris, WooCommerce, API Cloud

CITCON, the leading mobile payment platform, is introducing a set of payment plugins built for leading eCommerce platforms including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Magento, SAP Hybris, WooCommerce, API Cloud and many others to be released later this year, enabling merchants to easily accept alternative payment methods (APMs) such as Alipay, WeChat Pay, China UnionPay and credit cards without coding. With over 20 additional popular wallets from North America, Europe and Asia added to CITCON’s platform, the payment solution allows merchants to scale fast globally, offer a frictionless checkout experience for over two billion consumers in over 110 countries and regions around the world, and generate higher sales with increased conversion rate and lower costs.

“APMs are shaping the future of eCommerce. CITCON’s mobile payment network system provides a scalable, innovative and cost-effective solution across online, mobile and in-store commerce channels,” said Chuck Huang, Founder and CEO at CITCON, “With universal use of mobile devices, adoption of mobile payment solutions is increasing worldwide and driving growth in non-cash transactions. In addition, with social distancing and more people staying and working from home, customers rely on ordering online more than ever.”

The US eCommerce shopping levels from April to May were 7% higher than that of the 2019 holiday season from November to December, reaching over $153 billion, and BOPIS (buy online/pickup in store) maintained a YoY growth of 195% in May, according to the Adobe 2020 Digital Economy Index.

Among the benefits CITCON’s integrated plugins offer merchants are:

“Global eCommerce sales experienced a significant boost over the past few months and we expect the online shopping boom is here to stay, together with a profound transformation in the way consumers pay for purchases,” says Wei Jiang, President and COO at CITCON, “CITCON has been relentlessly building solutions that empower merchants to capitalize opportunities and grow in the unprecedented times. Offering alternative payment methods that consumers prefer not only enhances the checkout experience with improved security, but also helps boost conversion rate with additional marketing and loyalty capabilities.”

About CITCON

Founded in 2015, CITCON is a leading payment technology company, building a payment infrastructure that enables global merchants to accept payments from billions of fast-growing mobile wallet consumers through web, mobile and in-store channels around the world. Mobile payment provides a more user-friendly, secure, and safer contactless shopping and payment experience for both consumers and merchants compared to other payment options. CITCON’s secure, scalable and open system allows businesses to quickly and easily accept domestic and international mobile wallets by using a single API suite and an integrated processing and fund settlement platform. Millions of mobile wallet consumers are now able to shop and pay at tens of thousands of merchants, online, mobile and in-store. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, CITCON has five regional offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.citcon.com

