AUSTIN, Texas & LITTLETON, Colo. & WALNUT CREEK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 4, 2020–

ASG, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors that buys, builds, and operates vertical SaaS companies, today announced that it has acquired extendedReach, a case management software for child and family social service agencies. extendedReach will join forces with KaleidaCare, a care management software for foster care and social services organizations that was acquired by ASG in 2018. Together, these two industry leading organizations can combine their collective talent and deep expertise to create a more diverse suite of products to serve a growing human services market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005408/en/

This deal marks the 26th acquisition for ASG and the fourth in the ASG Behavioral Health vertical.

“We are incredibly excited to bring together extendedReach and KaleidaCare, the two leading players in foster, child and family services software and expand our footprint in the broader Behavioral Health market,” said Jake Brodsky, Co-Founder & Head of Corporate Development at ASG. “extendedReach has continued to innovate and create a robust product suite for this market. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and long-term vision for serving social services agencies.”

extendedReach, founded in 1999 by Matt Bidwell and Adam Fenstermaker, is headquartered in Littleton, CO and serves over 12,000 child and family professionals across 30 states. Matt, CTO, and Adam, COO, will continue to lead extendedReach in partnership with Katie Cortes, CEO of KaleidaCare.

“Matt and I look forward to this next chapter for extendedReach as we join the ASG family of companies,” said Adam Fenstermaker, COO of extendedReach. “This acquisition further strengthens extendedReach’s position as a leading case management software. The support from ASG and our ongoing partnership with KaleidaCare will help us continue to innovate and grow our software to serve foster care and social services agencies for many years to come.”

About ASG

ASG and its affiliates, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys, builds, and operates market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future.

About KaleidaCare

Based in Austin, Texas, KaleidaCare is a web-based care management and billing solution focused on the needs of social service organizations. KaleidaCare empowers agencies to enhance care decisions, safeguard licensing, and protect funding. Our software provides decision makers access to a complete picture of care for individual clients and for aggregate outcomes. KaleidaCare’s customers are supported by master-level social worker and clinical experts that help customers continually evolve to meet changing requirements. For more information, visit us at www.kaleidacare.com.

About extendedReach

extendedReach is a leading web-based solution for managing foster care, residential, behavioral health, and other community-based programs. extendedReach has served child and family social service agencies in over 30 states and Canada since 1999. The extendedReach platform provides these agencies with a customizable solution to streamline their processes, improve compliance, and track information effectively and consistently. For more information, visit http://www.extendedreach.com/.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO-in-Residence program where Alpine partners with CEOs first and places them into companies as part of the transaction. This provides a distinct solution for situations where additional or new management is desired post-transaction. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005408/en/

Megan Land

ASG

(317)590-3778

Mland@alpinesg.com