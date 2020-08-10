Presented by The Weed News Company

Getting a full eight or nine hours of sleep is critical for maintaining optimal health and wellbeing.

Poor sleep can affect many different aspects of our health. Short-term effects include poor focus and concentration, fatigue, and heightened stress or anxiety levels.

Long-term sleep insufficiencies can lead to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, immune deficiencies, and much more.

Busy lifestyles, financial concerns, heavy work schedules, relationship troubles, or underlying health concerns are common in today’s world, all of which can negatively affect our ability to fall asleep.

It’s no surprise so many people aren’t getting enough sleep each night.

This is why millions of people around the world are reaching for a bottle of CBD oil to help them sleep.

CBD oil is a powerful calming agent that works to reduce anxiety, relax muscle tension, ease pain, and promote more restful and restorative sleep.

Unfortunately, not all CBD oils are effective. There are plenty of CBD brands on the market today selling ineffective, potentially even unsafe CBD oils.

Here, we’ll cover how CBD works and provide three of the most popular CBD oils for supporting sleep.

Best CBD Oils for Supporting Sleep: 2020 Roundup

Royal CBD – Award Winning, Best CBD Oil for Sleep

– Award Winning, Best CBD Oil for Sleep Gold Bee – Runner Up, Quality Product at a Good Price

– Runner Up, Quality Product at a Good Price Blessed CBD – Potent CBD, But Only Ships to the UK

1. Royal CBD Oil — Best CBD Oil for Sleep

Product Details:

Total CBD 250 mg – 2500 mg Available Flavors Natural, Berry, Mint, Vanilla Potency (mg/mL) 8.5 – 85 mg/mL Extract Type Full-Spectrum

Royal CBD is an American CBD brand with a respectable lineup of premium CBD products. The company sells its oils in potencies ranging from a mild 250 mg per ounce, up to a formidable 2500 mg per ounce — and everything in between.

Royal CBD is a popular brand. These oils have won several awards in 2020 alone and have received recognition from publications including Weed News, CFAH, and We Be High — just to name a few.

It’s no secret that in order to make top-shelf CBD oils, you need to use premium hemp.

All Royal CBD oils are made from organic hemp grown locally in California — a state with a rich history of cannabis production and some of the most intense sunshine in the country. The plants grown here are undeniably some of the best in the world.

When it comes to supporting sleep, you’ll likely need a higher dose of CBD than other conditions. CBD oils become more sedative the more you take. In fact, this is a common side effect of using too much CBD oil at a time.

This is why most users opt for the higher-potency bottles when using CBD oil for sleep. Royal CBD sells two high-potency options — the most popular is the 1000 mg bottle for its balance of affordability and potency.

The second high-potency option is the 2500 mg bottle — one of the strongest full-spectrum CBD oils you’re likely to find. You only need a few drops of this stuff to feel the effects.

Pros

A powerful dose of sleep-supportive CBD oil in just a few drops

Excellent cost to potency ratio

Made from premium-grade organic hemp

Third-party tested for quality assurance

Backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Lacks the addition of other sleep-supportive ingredients in the formula

Not sold in-store (online brand only)

2. Gold Bee CBD Oil — Runner-Up, Best Organic CBD Oil for Sleep

Product Details:

Total CBD 300 mg – 1200 mg Available Flavors Unflavored, Honey Potency (mg/mL) 10 – 40 mg/mL Extract Type Full-Spectrum

Gold Bee is another popular choice when it comes to supporting sleep. Unlike Royal CBD, Gold Bee oils are only available in potencies up to 1200 mg per ounce.

What CBD oils bought from Gold Bee store lack in CBD it makes up for in other ingredients. Gold Bee CBD oils have some of the highest concentrations of terpenes you’re likely to find.

The third-party tests for Gold Bee oils are posted live on the company website. Recent tests show these oils are exceptionally high in the terpenes bisabolol, caryophyllene, and myrcene — all of which offer specific sleep-supportive benefits of their own.

For example, bisabolol is one of the primary active ingredients in chamomile — a renowned sleep-supportive herb.

Gold Bee has been receiving a lot of attention for its oils lately. A quick search shows the company has been recommended by LA Weekly, SF Examiner, and Metro Times within the last three months.

Gold Bee CBD oils are sold in one-ounce bottles containing 300, 600, and 1200 mg of CBD each. We recommend the 1200 mg bottles to get the best value for your money and offer higher doses of CBD per drop. The higher doses are generally recommended to achieve the strongest sedative action.

If you’re not a fan of the natural hemp flavor, Gold Bee CBD oils are also sold in a delicious honey-flavored version.

Pros

Contains a high concentration of sleep-supportive terpenes

Available in bottles containing up to 1200 mg of CBD per ounce

Third-party tested for quality assurance

Natural and honey-flavored options available

Cons

High demand for these oils can deplete the stock on the Gold Bee website quickly

3. Blessed CBD Oil — UK’s Best CBD Oil

Product Details:

Total CBD 500 mg – 1800 mg Available Flavors Unflavored Potency (mg/mL) 50 – 180 mg/mL Extract Type Full-Spectrum

Blessed CBD is based out of the U.K., where they offer locals with some of the best CBD extracts in the region. This company has been an innovator in the European CBD industry — opting for mandatory third-party testing for all products, reducing the size of the bottles to increase the relative potency of the oil, and sourcing high-grade organic hemp from local U.K. farms.

The test results for these oils indicate relatively high CBN content. CBN stands for cannabinol, which is another prominent cannabinoid in the hemp plant. This particular cannabinoid has powerful sedative effects that go above and beyond that of CBD.

These oils are also rich in other cannabinoids, including CBC (anti-anxiety), CBG (a mild sedative), THCV (muscle-relaxant), and more.

Unfortunately, Blessed CBD is only available in the U.K.

This oil has an excellent cost to potency ratio, convenient 10 mL bottle size, and innovative contribution to the industry. This is a great option for readers living outside the United States.

You can buy Blessed CBD oils in three different potencies — 500 mg, 1000 mg, and 1800 mg.

Both the 1000 and 1800 mg bottles are best-suited for supporting sleep.

Pros

High-quality hemp oil at an affordable cost

One of the most popular CBD brands in the UK

Independently tested for quality assurance

CBD oil is rich in sleep-supportive cannabinoids CBN and CBG

Cons

Only available in the U.K.

How CBD can help you get a better night of sleep

The sleep-supportive benefits of CBD are undeniable. Thousands of anecdotal reports flood the internet every day by people celebrating the sleep-supportive benefit of CBD products.

But how does this work?

Here, we’ll explore exactly how CBD oil can be used to give you a better, more restorative night of sleep.

A) CBD slows neurological activity at bedtime

You’ve felt it before — you’re lying in bed thinking about an upcoming meeting, interview, exam, or presentation the next day. No matter how hard you try, your mind just keeps racing with thoughts about the event.

CBD is one of the best supplements for alleviating these “racing thoughts” before bedtime.

These thoughts are caused by a similar process responsible for anxiety symptoms. Excessive production of neurotransmitters like glutamate cause increased electrical activity in the brain. This electrical activity makes us feel alert and awake and causes a rush of thoughts and emotions.

CBD works to slow down this electrical activity — making us feel more relaxed and tired. This effect has a dramatic impact on our ability to fall asleep at night.

For best results, take CBD at least an hour before bed to give it time to take effect. Combine CBD oil with other sleep-hygiene practices — such as avoiding phone or computer screens for at least an hour before bed, practicing meditation or yoga, and eliminating sources of blue-light in the evenings.

B) CBD prolongs sleep time

Studies have shown CBD not only helps you fall asleep — it encourages you to stay asleep too.

Our sleep cycles are regulated by something called the “circadian rhythm,” — which releases a series of hormones and neurotransmitters throughout the day to keep us awake. In the evening it causes the release of a separate set of neurotransmitters that enable us to get to sleep.

Chronic stress and anxiety can cause the circadian rhythm to fall out of balance. It’s common for the rhythm to kick in too early in the morning, causing us to wake up in the early hours of the morning before we’re ready.

This is a common form of insomnia referred to as “sleep-maintenance insomnia.”

You can tell if you have this type of insomnia if you keep waking up around the same time each night — unable to fall back asleep.

CBD works by regulating the circadian rhythm. Studies have shown CBD helps reset the circadian rhythm to prevent it from waking us up too early. This ultimately leads to longer, more restorative sleep.

For best results, CBD oil should be used over long periods. The circadian rhythm is a complex process that requires time to change. It can take up to two weeks of regular use before you’ll start to feel the benefits of CBD oil.

C) CBD eliminates common causes of insomnia

One of the most common causes of insomnia is chronic pain.

While pain can make it hard to fall asleep, there’s another, more subtle impact it has on the quality of your sleep.

Moving around at night triggers pain signals that can force you out of deeper levels of sleep. This may not be enough to wake you up completely, but is enough to prevent you from getting enough of the deep sleep we need to feel refreshed the following morning.

This can leave you feeling tired when it comes time to get up — despite having slept through the entire night.

CBD is a powerful pain-killer that helps stop pain in the joints, back, muscles, or elsewhere in the body from affecting your deep sleep — helping you get a more refreshing and restorative sleep each night.

Final thoughts: How to use CBD oil to improve your sleep

CBD is a popular natural sleep-aid. CBD itself is a potent relaxant and calming agent — useful for easing the mind and prevent racing thoughts at bedtime.

The best CBD oils for supporting sleep contain a variety of active cannabinoids and terpenes that support the effects of CBD.

If you’re looking for the best CBD oil for sleep and want a popular brand with a proven track record, go for the 1000 mg or 2500 mg CBD oils from Royal CBD.

If you prefer an oil with an emphasis on hemp-derived terpenes, go for the 1200 mg bottle of CBD oil by Gold Bee instead.

The product recommendations in this article are made solely by the sponsor and are not recommendations made by VentureBeat. Sponsored articles are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.