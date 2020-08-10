Watch every session from the AI event of the year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 10, 2020–

Industry Ventures, LLC (“Industry Ventures”), a leading investment firm focused on the venture capital market, announced today the final closing of Industry Ventures Direct II, L.P. (“the Fund”) with total commitments of $180 million. The Fund will continue the same strategy of making direct investments into early- and mid-stage technology companies alongside 80 seed and early-stage fund managers backed by the firm.

Industry Ventures has previously invested into more than 100 technology companies directly and through dedicated co-investment funds (SPVs). Seven of these companies have completed IPOs, specifically: Datadog, Fastly, Guardant Health, Instructure, Lifelock, Uber and Yeahka. Another seven of these companies have achieved private valuations of $1 billion or more: Automattic, Carta, Coupang, Planet, Quizlet, Stripe and Woowa Brothers1.

“The strong support from our Limited Partners, particularly during COVID lockdowns, underscores the compelling opportunity to invest in digital transformation, which has accelerated as a result of the global pandemic,” said Hans Swildens, CEO and Founder of Industry Ventures.

Roland Reynolds, Senior Managing Director, added, “Direct II enables our team to increase our exposure to our managers’ leading investments and support post-seed and A-round financings. In the competitive world of venture capital, Industry Ventures is distinguished by our unique brand of collaborative support over the lifecycle of high-growth tech companies.”

The firm’s investor base includes leading institutions representing government and corporate pension funds, endowments, foundations, high net worth family offices and a sizable commitment from its general partner.

For more on the firm’s Direct investment strategy, click here.

About Industry Ventures LLC

Founded in 2000, Industry Ventures is a leading venture capital platform with $3.6 billion under management currently. Industry Ventures invests across all stages of the venture capital lifecycle through complementary fund strategies. The firm is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in the Washington, DC area and London. For more information, please visit www.industryventures.com.

__________________________

1 The portfolio companies identified and described herein do not represent all the portfolio companies purchased, sold or recommended for funds advised by Industry Ventures. The reader should not assume that an investment in the portfolio companies identified was or will be profitable. A full listing of investments can be provided upon request. Past performance is not indicative of future results. For a list of realized investments, please visit https://www.industryventures.com/investments/. AUM as of 6/30/2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005213/en/

Media:

Alex Adam

Industry Ventures

415-273-7229

Alex@industryventures.com