Raises $2M Seed Round led by LiveOak Venture Partners

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 10, 2020–

LitLingo Technologies, a startup utilizing AI/NLP to manage context-driven communication and prevent conduct risk, announces that it has closed a $2 million seed round led by LiveOak Venture Partners. Krishna Srinivasan, Founding Partner at LiveOak, will join the Board of Directors of the company. The funds will be used to expand its product and engineering teams in order to accelerate growth.

LitLingo was formed in 2019 to develop a new approach to help legal and compliance executives and operational leaders prevent unforced errors in communications and allow companies to enhance value in employee interactions. To solve this challenge, LitLingo developed a machine-learning platform and proprietary, out-of-the-box models focused on training and prevention. LitLingo’s approach differs from existing solutions in that it offers the ability to encode existing policies and best practices, enforce them in real-time, and provide corrective action to users prior to the creation of written material that could result in adverse consequences. The company believes that real-time prevention is the key to disrupting the $45B risk & compliance industry.

“The traditional solutions to mitigating legal, compliance, or cultural risks with employee communications are retroactive and expensive – engaging outside counsel, hiring more lawyers, company-wide quarterly trainings – we’d like to flip that paradigm on its head and help our customers prevent risk before it is created,” said Kevin Brinig, co-Founder and CEO of LitLingo. “Fewer HR issues, stronger culture, and improved compliance are all byproducts of the LitLingo solution. If a company can prevent a single lawsuit or regulatory action on its own recognizance, it avoids millions of dollars in costs.” He added, “It’s counterintuitive, but our favorite analogy is: the average speed of a racecar goes up when you improve the brakes. We’d like all our customers to achieve that.”

LitLingo has already helped several companies optimize their business communications while in stealth mode. The company leverages integrations across several email, office chat, and customer service ticketing platforms.

The LitLingo team has deep expertise in NLP/AI, risk management, fraud/waste/abuse, and product development from their careers in the sharing economy, autonomous vehicles, risk management consulting, and the healthcare industries. They have combined all of this expertise in order to benefit the corporate risk industry.

“The inflection point we see within AI and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) offers an incredible opportunity to create solutions that are remarkably powerful and incredibly cost effective. We’re entering a new era with what AI can do in areas previously thought impossible,” said co-founder and CTO, Todd Sifleet.

As LiveOak’s Srinivasan noted, “We have seen first-hand the importance of better written communication to drive down risks of litigation, improve compliance and operational KPIs and importantly elevate the overall cultural tone in an organization. Enabling that in real time with a delightful user experience is an incredibly hard challenge. Kevin and Todd with their deep product technology capabilities and background are uniquely qualified to tackle this problem. They have tapped into a rich vein of demand that is particularly relevant for these times. As such, we are really enthusiastic about building a successful company in this arena,” said Srinivasan.

About LitLingo

LitLingo helps organizations minimize risks associated with electronic communications. By providing AI-powered monitoring, prevention, and training solutions in real-time across the industry-leading communication channels, LitLingo allows customers to target known risks, identify blind spots, and maximize the productivity of their workforce. The company provides out-of-the-box or custom-tailored models relating to litigation and compliance risk mitigation, the promotion of inclusive culture, and customer service optimization. Founded in 2019, LitLingo is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.litlingo.com.

About LiveOak Venture Partners

LiveOak Venture Partners is a venture capital fund based in Austin, Texas. With 20 years of successful venture investing in Texas, the founders of LiveOak have helped create nearly $2 billion of enterprise value. While almost all of LiveOak’s investments begin at the Seed and Series A stages, LiveOak is a full life cycle investor focused on helping create category leading technology and technology-enabled service companies headquartered in Texas. LiveOak Venture Partners has been the lead investor in over 30 exciting high-growth Texas-based companies in the last seven years including ones such as CS Disco, Digital Pharmacist, OJO Labs, Opcity and TrustRadius.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005003/en/

LitLingo Technologies | Mayra Del Bello | 512-498-4909 | pr@litlingo.com