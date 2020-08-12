Dropbox is officially launching a handful of new consumer features out of beta today, along with some new tools for businesses.

The cloud storage giant first introduced its password manager — replete with a standalone mobile app for Android and iOS — back in June. Similar to other password management apps on the market, Dropbox Passwords stores and encrypts users’ online passwords and syncs them across all devices (desktop and mobile) so users don’t have to remember multiple login credentials.

Dropbox Passwords can also suggest strong, randomly generated, individual passwords for user’s online services, such as Facebook, Twitter, Netflix, and Dropbox itself.

Dropbox Passwords is the result of last year’s acquisition of Massachusetts-based Valt, which swiftly shuttered its own apps ahead of integration with Dropbox. Dropbox Passwords is available to everyone on a Dropbox Plus or Professional subscription from today.

The San Francisco-based company is also launching its previously announced computer backup feature in general availability today. The tool, which is available for Dropbox Basic, Plus, and Professional users, automatically creates a cloud-based backup of any folder stored on a PC or Mac and is continuously synced.

Dropbox also launched its new Vault feature in general availability today to help users share access to specific files — such as passport scans or sensitive tax documents — while keeping those documents secure behind a PIN code. The Vault folder sits alongside other files and folders on Dropbox, though it can only be opened from Dropbox.com or the Dropbox mobile app — files contained in Dropbox Vault are not stored locally on a user’s desktop. Dropbox Vault is available to all Dropbox Plus subscribers from today.

Alongside the more consumer-centric features, Dropbox today unveiled two features exclusive to the Dropbox Professional subscription plan. “Branded sharing” allows users to customize the files and documents they share with their name and branding.

Finally, Dropbox is giving Professional subscribers access to a new “traffic and insights” feature, allowing them to track all the interactions with files and folders that they share, including who clicked on the link, what device they were using, when they accessed it, and whether they viewed or downloaded the content.