Hiretual, the leading AI-powered recruitment software, today announced it has raised $13 million in Series B financing led by Oceanpine Capital, bringing its total funding to $23 million. With over 100,000 recruiters using the platform, Hiretual will be scaling its industry-leading AI-powered talent data system to continuously transform talent acquisition.

Launched in 2015, Hiretual is the pioneer of AI-driven talent sourcing. By turning the open web into a recruiting platform that is continuously enriched with fresh data, Hiretual helps businesses cut their sourcing time by as much as 80%. Through integrations with more than 90% of ATS providers in American and European markets, it is a talent data center that helps businesses make the most informed hiring decisions while shortening the hiring cycle and driving talent acquisition costs down.

“The recruitment industry is no longer transactional, it is a system that spans across different business platforms to build genuine relationships between companies and the available job market,” said Hiretual CEO, Steven Jiang. “Businesses today can’t afford to let their recruiters spend all their time on administrative tasks that distract them from providing a real candidate experience. Hiretual will be doubling its patented technology to help organizations build a centralized source of structured candidate data that takes care of itself. “

Hiretual has built the world’s largest Talent Knowledge Graph to help over 700 businesses including 37 Fortune 500 companies. The launch of Hiretual TalentFusion™ this year introduced a network of deep two-way ATS integrations with Workday, Oracle Taleo, SAP SuccessFactors, IBM Kenexa and more to support high-volume hiring by top enterprises. Through these partnerships, Hiretual’s AI engine creates a loop of candidate data that is constantly aggregated, cleaned and updated within the hiring tech stack.

As organizations brace themselves for economic recovery, there is still a strong demand for qualified talent to equip businesses for digital transformation and shift consumer behavior. Hiretual’s customer data shows a 60% increase of candidates being moved forward in hiring stages between April and July of this year. Through Hiretual’s AI-powered sourcing, contact-finding and ATS rediscovery capabilities, hiring teams will have more access to quality talent who can meet business demands.

“Hiretual is already a leader in the space of AI-driven talent sourcing and they have enhanced their technology tremendously over the past year to build an enterprise-grade system that hiring teams can depend on during economic highs and lows,” said Dave Chenn, Founding Partner at Oceanpine Capital. “With their Talent Knowledge Graph, they are changing the game to emerge as the top talent data platform for large enterprises and smaller businesses to drive organizational growth.”

To amplify Hiretual’s commitment to helping companies overcome hiring challenges that are specific to them, the company will be expanding its Customer Success programs to build a hiring experience that is data-driven without technology roadblocks.

Hiretual is an AI-powered candidate data engine to centralize all recruiting efforts for hiring teams big and small. Experience fast and simple AI Sourcing across 750M+ profiles on the open web, build personalized engagement campaigns with extensive market insights and rediscover old profiles in your database with intelligent data enrichment. For more information, visit hiretual.com.

