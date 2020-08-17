Presented by The Weed News Company

CBD-infused gummies are a popular choice of CBD supplements these days — and for good reason.

Gummies offer consistent, pre-measured doses of CBD, have a delicious fruity flavor, and resist breaking or leaking. They’re arguably the easiest and most enjoyable form of CBD money can buy.

But, not all CBD gummies are created equal.

With recent legal changes involving CBD products, almost anybody can offer CBD products for sale. The problem is that many of these sellers are in it for all the wrong reasons and offer low-grade, potentially even dangerous CBD gummies at premium prices.

For these reasons, we recommend you always order your gummies from a reputable supplier. Look for brands that offer clear evidence of independent lab testing on every batch and an extended satisfaction guarantee (30 days or longer).

It also helps to look for brands with an abundance of positive customer reviews and brand recognition from industry experts.

Keep reading to learn more about CBD gummies and check out the top-three CBD gummy brands on the market in 2020.

Best CBD gummies of 2020

Royal CBD – Award Winning, Best CBD Gummies Overall

– Award Winning, Best CBD Gummies Overall Gold Bee – Runner Up, Quality Product at a Good Price

– Runner Up, Quality Product at a Good Price Blessed CBD – Potent CBD, But Only Ships to the UK

1. Royal CBD Gummies — Best CBD gummies overall

Product Details:

Total CBD 300 – 750 mg CBD per Gummy 10 – 25 mg Extract Type CBD Isolate

These are the best all-around CBD gummies on the market. They’re made with high-grade hemp extract, a vegan-friendly base, and delicious fruity flavors.

Royal CBD gummies come in two forms — moderate-potency (10 mg) and high-potency (25 mg).

Both gummies provide excellent value overall, but the best bang for your buck is the 25 mg gummies. The best way to assess the value of any CBD product is to look at the cost per milligram of CBD. The 10 mg gummies cost just under 18 cents per milligram, while the 25 mg options are a low 10 cents per milligram of CBD.

Ten cents per milligram is great value compared to other CBD products made by Royal CBD — but they’re even better value when you compare them to CBD gummies in general. The average cost for a premium CBD gummy is between 15 and 20 cents per milligram.

These gummies are made with a CBD isolate — which means they’re guaranteed to contain no THC.

For those who don’t know already, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is responsible for the characteristic high induced by marijuana products.

While most CBD products don’t contain psychoactive doses of THC, some products still have trace amounts that can show up on a drug test. Royal CBD gummies are guaranteed THC-free, which means they’re safe for anybody to use — including children.

Royal CBD gummies are one of the most recommended products we’ve seen yet. You’ll find mentions of these gummies on the top ten list on websites such as Cleveland Scene, LA Weekly, Riverfront Times, SF Weekly, and more.

Pros

THC-free CBD product

Available in 10 mg and 25 mg doses

30-count supply

Independently tested for quality and safety

Vegan-friendly gummy mix

Cons

Lacks the benefits of other hemp-derived cannabinoids and terpenes

2. Gold Bee CBD Gummies — Runner-Up; quality product at a good price

Product Details:

Total CBD 750 mg CBD per Gummy 25 mg Extract Type CBD Isolate

Gold Bee is a small CBD company that’s been making a real name for itself over the past couple of months. A year ago, you wouldn’t have encountered any mentions of the brand online — but today, these gummies have been featured on over a dozen respectable media outlets as one of the best CBD gummies available.

You’ll find Gold Bee listed as one of the top CBD gummy brands on websites, including Observer, Weed News, CFAH, We Be High, and SF Examiner — just to name a few.

These award-winning gummies come backed with a 30-day money-back guarantee, up-to-date independent testing, and plenty of positive user reviews.

Gold Bee only offers one potency in their gummies at the moment (25 mg per piece).

If you prefer using a smaller dose of CBD, you can simply cut these gummies into halves or quarters. The company uses a high-tech injection system to ensure the CBD content is evenly distributed throughout the gummy. Some cheaper options use more primitive techniques that can result in gummies with more CBD in one half of the gummy than the other.

Gold Bee CBD gummies have a delicious honey flavor and use a high-grade CBD isolate as the base. These gummies are competitively priced despite their above-average quality and high demand.

Pros

Unique and delicious honey-flavored gummies

Excellent value for the money

Third-party tested for quality control

Cons

High demand and low production volume result in low-stock every so often

3. Blessed CBD Gummies — U.K.’s best CBD gummies

Product Details:

Total CBD 750 mg CBD per Gummy 25 mg Extract Type CBD Isolate

Blessed CBD is a U.K.-based CBD company. We’ve included them on our list for readers living outside the United States. Gold Bee and Royal CBD are both American-only brands and won’t ship outside the U.S. at this time.

In the U.K., Blessed CBD has been leading the way for the industry as a whole. It was one of the first companies in the region to implement mandatory third-party testing on every batch of hemp extract made in the facility — despite the high cost to do so.

Blessed CBD gummies come with 25 milligrams of 99% pure CBD extract and antioxidant-rich spirulina extract. They’re guaranteed THC-free and come with a medley of delicious fruity flavors (mango, lemon-lime, strawberry, and raspberry).

Pros

High-potency premium CBD gummies

One of the first U.K.-based companies to independently test each batch

Come with a variety of delicious fruity flavors

Cons

Only available in the U.K.

What is CBD?

CBD stands for cannabidiol — it’s the primary non-psychoactive compound in the cannabis plant.

CBD works by regulating a series of receptors collectively known as the endocannabinoid system (ECS).

The ECS is involved with regulating nearly every organ in the human body but is most important for supporting the neurological system. Through this system, CBD helps regulate sleep, stress, pain, immune function, and much more.

The benefits of using CBD gummies

There are several advantages to using CBD gummies compared to other forms of CBD that have made them one of the most popular CBD supplements on the market today.

A) Consistent & simplified dosing

Unlike CBD oils, gummies come with predefined doses of CBD in every piece. If you take a 25 milligram gummy, you know that every time you eat a gummy, you’re getting exactly 25 milligrams of pure CBD.

With a CBD oil, there’s a lot more effort involved with getting consistent doses. You need to know the potency of the oil, then do some calculations to determine how many drops or milliliters of oil you need to hit the right dose.

Capsules offer the same benefits for simple dosing as CBD gummies, but won’t let you modify the dose.

For example, if you want a smaller dose of CBD when using a gummy, all you have to do is cut each gummy into equal halves or quarters.

B) Improved flavor

The biggest selling point of a CBD gummy is the flavor.

CBD gummies come in a variety of different fruity flavors. Gold Bee gummies even come in a sweetened honey flavor.

This is a major advantage for people who don’t like the flavor of hemp. Many of the active ingredients in the hemp plant — such as terpenes, fatty acids, and sterols — have a strong flavor profile. Hemp oils are often described as having a grassy, bitter, or hoppy flavor.

If you aim to use CBD products every day, it’s important to find a product you enjoy using. If the taste of CBD oil makes you less likely to use it, you should look for products like gummies that can effectively mask the natural hemp flavor instead.

C) Better portability

Gummies are also resistant to breakage and leakage. You can throw a pack of gummies into any bag, and no matter how hard they get knocked around, they’re not going to break open and leak oil everywhere like a CBD capsule or tincture.

How many CBD gummies should I take?

The dose of CBD depends on the individual. Your weight, tolerance, and reason for using CBD can all affect the optimal dosage.

Experts recommend starting with a smaller dose of CBD gummies and gradually building up to a higher dose over time.

Here are some general recommendations to get you started based on your weight group:

Weight Group Low Dose (Light Effects) High Dose (Moderate to Strong Effects) Under 100 pounds 5 – 10 mg CBD 20 – 30 mg CBD 100 – 150 pounds 10 – 20 mg CBD 40 – 50 mg CBD 150 – 200 pounds 20 – 30 mg CBD 50 – 60 mg CBD Over 200 pounds 30 – 40 mg CBD 60 – 70 mg CBD

Summary: What CBD gummies should I buy?

CBD comes in many different forms. One of the most popular today are CBD-infused gummies. They offer distinct advantages over other CBD products — including simplified dosing, leak and breakage-resistance, and improved flavors and textures.

The best CBD gummies are made by reputable CBD companies that use organically-grown hemp and supercritical CO2 extraction. The best brands also provide up-to-date independent testing on every batch of product that leaves the facility.

If you’re not sure where to start, we highly recommend the high-potency CBD gummy from Royal CBD. These gummies come with a medley of delicious fruity flavors, vegan-friendly gummy base, and a high dose of 25 mg CBD.

The high-dose option comes with better value for the money and is easily divided into smaller doses when needed.

