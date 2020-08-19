Presented by TriNet

As employees return to the office, HR managers need strategies in four key areas to manage the complex new normal: planning for new factors, preparing for new productivity norms, knowing where to pivot, and implementing the right policies. Learn how in this VB Live event!

Register here for free.

Companies are reopening their doors, employees are returning to the office, and HR managers and other execs need to prepare for all aspects of the new normal. Here are four key HR strategies that can help keep your business compliant, supportive, and thriving, and employees safe and productive, through this pandemic and beyond:

Planning: How are you planning differently now? Take into consideration relevant changes and factors that impact your business. Productivity: How does productivity look different than it did before? Take working environments into consideration. Pivoting: What pivots need to be made because of the environment and what things should remain consistent? Policies: What policies and processes need to be re-examined or created in order to adapt to and be compliant with the evolving federal, state, and local requirements for the new workplace normal?

Here’s a closer look at each of those four areas you need to embrace when you’re getting set to usher in the new norm.

1. Planning

There are brand new factors to take into account in light of new COVID-19 safety regulations and guidance, and in a world that has been changed irrevocably by the need to embrace remote working and other new work configurations. What is included in business planning?

Who: Who is impacted, who needs to know, who should be involved in planning? Do you need to loop your employees into these decisions? In what ways should your board or your C-suite be involved on both the higher level and the day-to-day decisions?

Who is impacted, who needs to know, who should be involved in planning? Do you need to loop your employees into these decisions? In what ways should your board or your C-suite be involved on both the higher level and the day-to-day decisions? What: What are the plans to be completed as you prepare to open your doors, or as you start to welcome employees back into the workplace? What does the business need to look like, both from a practical and employment compliance standpoint, in terms of office setup, and in larger terms, such as daily procedures and business protocols and goals?

What are the plans to be completed as you prepare to open your doors, or as you start to welcome employees back into the workplace? What does the business need to look like, both from a practical and employment compliance standpoint, in terms of office setup, and in larger terms, such as daily procedures and business protocols and goals? When: What timeline is your business planning for? Are you focusing on the here-and-now with the intention of putting solid business procedures into place to address immediate issues? Or do you have space to look at the larger picture, and into the future? Has your company’s long-term plans changed, or do they need to change?

What timeline is your business planning for? Are you focusing on the here-and-now with the intention of putting solid business procedures into place to address immediate issues? Or do you have space to look at the larger picture, and into the future? Has your company’s long-term plans changed, or do they need to change? Why: Has your company’s “why” changed? Has your company’s values and priorities changed or evolved? Should they? What do you want customers and employees to see, hear, know and feel in terms of how your company has changed to take into account pandemic protocols and a pandemic life?

Has your company’s “why” changed? Has your company’s values and priorities changed or evolved? Should they? What do you want customers and employees to see, hear, know and feel in terms of how your company has changed to take into account pandemic protocols and a pandemic life? Where: What kind of location logistics need to be taken into account in this new world, from employees who have expanded their work-at-home requirements to preparing as employees return to the physical office?

What kind of location logistics need to be taken into account in this new world, from employees who have expanded their work-at-home requirements to preparing as employees return to the physical office? How: How are your plans being communicated and implemented at every level and to every stakeholder, from the employees most impacted to the c-suite making decisions?

2. Productivity

The biggest question in a pandemic world might be, what does productivity look like going forward? You need to consider how the business is going to continue their day-to-day operations — how has the past six months impacted the business, and how has it affected how employees work? And as changes to how employees work continue, is how you measure employee success changing – or does it need to change?

3. Pivoting

As the deeply affected world markets adapt, and science gains greater understanding of the virus and how to protect ourselves, businesses need to be prepared to pivot in every arena. Companies need to consider how they will adapt to change. Does that require significant changes to the business model, and will that impact things like product rollout or introduction to emerging markets, or go-to-market strategies? And does a shift in your business model impact your ability to obtain venture capital or funding?

4. Policy

HR policies need to keep pace with the changes in how your company is responding to the pandemic. Who is your partner in reviewing your corporate policies as well as your communication strategy for those policies? And where is the risk profile landing for your business? Policies need to be re-examined in light of new changes and procedures in the workplace to keep employees safe. And employees should be aware of how the company is addressing federal, state, and local compliance requirements, for instance.

To learn more about best practices in moving forward in the “new” normal, how to strategize in each of these four areas to help keep your company and your employees safe, and learn from HR experts on what the ongoing COVID-19 landscape could mean for small- to mid-size business owners, don’t miss this VB Live event.

Don’t miss out!

Register here for free.

Attendees will learn about:

The 4 Ps: Planning, Productivity, Pivoting, and Policy

Getting HR systems in place

Communicating and enforcing new HR rules

Impacts on compensation and benefits

Speakers:

Darby Starnes, Manager, HR Strategy & Content, TriNet

More speakers to be announced soon!