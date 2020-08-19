How to get real YouTube subscribers

Presented by Stormviews

With a whopping two billion users per month, YouTube has remained one of the most popular and active social networking platforms. In fact, it falls only behind Facebook in this category.

Businesses and individuals alike have flocked to YouTube for its simplicity, accessibility, and reach. No matter what kind of videos you’re creating, this platform is a great place to find a return on your investments.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of YouTube creators don’t know how to grow on the platform. This leads many to simply give up before ever getting a glimpse of success, leaving many with a tainted view of the platform.

The tough reality people don’t want to consider is that numbers are important.

In other words, the more YouTube subscribers, views, and likes you have, the more likely others are to pay attention to your content. This leads to more influence, more exposure, and more success.

We’re here to finally set the record straight on YouTube success.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

Why you should care about YouTube numbers (i.e. likes, subscribers, views)

How to increase your page’s exposure organically

A quicker alternative strategy

Why Stormviews is the best resource for YouTube growth

Why are numbers important on YouTube?

Social media platforms play on human psychology in order to keep users returning again and again for more. In other words, you can blame your subconsciousness for encouraging YouTube to design its functioning around these metrics.

If you’re looking for success on the platform, the number of YouTube subscribers, likes, and views you have is critical.

The primary reason is a phenomenon known as social proof. This describes a tendency of individuals to look at what others are doing in order to inform their decisions.

When it comes to social media, this instinct is revealed in a user’s preference for channels that have higher numbers.

Let’s take a look at a real-world example to help drive this point home.

After searching “how to change a lightbulb” on YouTube, you’re met with dozens of video results.

Here’s the first video that shows up. Be sure to pay close attention to the numbers.

As you can see, this video has an impressive 2.3 million views.

Now, let’s scroll down to the 10th video result to compare these numbers.

Even with an identical title and similar video contents, this result only has 169,000 views. So, what’s the difference?

To answer that, we’ll have to look at other metrics such as likes and subscribers.

Here’s what we see after clicking on the first video:

And the second:

With over three million more subscribers, users automatically associate the first channel example with more authority, knowledge, and prestige when compared to less-popular channels, like the one in our second example.

This preference for accounts with higher numbers is a perfect example of social proof in action and underscores the importance of boosting these numbers if you hope to find success on YouTube.

To further compound the impact of numbers on the exposure of your YouTube channel, the platform considers this preference for more popular accounts when deciding which videos and users to promote through search results.

That sounds great in practice, but how do you go about increasing these YouTube numbers?

Well, you’re in the right place.

Let’s dig in.

How to get real YouTube subscribers

There are two primary methods for gaining YouTube followers: the strategy of a time-consuming approach or immediate result.

Although you’ll end up achieving the same goal with either strategy, the amount of time, money, and energy you spend to get there changes drastically.

We’ll take a look at the time-consuming option first.

Develop and execute an organic YouTube growth strategy

YouTube started out as a fun project for some ex-PayPal employees in early 2005 and has since become the second most-visited site on the internet. Fast-forward to today and 300 hours of footage are uploaded to the platform every minute.

Clearly, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to gain exposure and find success on YouTube. But it is possible.

After all, if a 7-year-old can make $22 million reviewing his favorite toys, you can find success too!

The first YouTube strategy we’ll walk through requires you to gain subscribers from scratch and through purely organic means. It requires a lot of time, patience, optimization, research, and money.

Here’s how to gain YouTube subscribers organically.

Make high-quality YouTube videos

If you refer back to the search results for “how to change a lightbulb”, you’ll notice that the video quality of the first video is significantly higher than that of the 10th result.

Since YouTube is first and foremost a video-sharing platform, both the site’s algorithm and its users place a premium on video quality. And with so much variety available, people won’t hesitate to bounce away from a grainy video.

YouTube shares guidance regarding the recommended settings for optimum video performance. At a minimum, you should use a camera with HD (high definition) capabilities. Fortunately, most smartphone cameras meet this requirement.

You’ll also want to use high-quality software to edit your videos. If you have a Mac or Windows computer, you can use built-in video-editing software (iMovie and Windows Movie Maker, respectively) to add-in transitions, text, and images.

Stick to a strict YouTube posting schedule

All social media platforms reward accounts that post regularly and YouTube is certainly no exception. Since other social networking sites like Twitter or Instagram revolve around a text or simple visual content, it’s easier to make more frequent updates.

Since it takes more time and energy to post a high-quality video, however, most successful YouTube channels post a minimum of once per week — more if they can justify it.

Consider the upload schedule of Logan Paul, a popular YouTube vlogger with over 22 million subscribers:

On the main page of his account, he shares his posting schedule for all viewers to see, with new videos coming out three days per week.

Not only are people more likely to subscribe to an active channel, but the YouTube algorithm is also more likely to promote these channels in search results. For both these reasons, you should stick to a strict posting schedule when looking to gain subscribers organically.

Optimize YouTube video titles and descriptions

Even the highest-quality production can’t save a video from being lost in the sea of YouTube uploads on its own. Titles and descriptions also play a large role in increasing the exposure of your videos. YouTube uses these elements to decide how and when to present your video to users.

When deciding what to title your YouTube video, you want to try and anticipate what your target audience would be searching for. YouTube is actually a great resource to use when conducting this keyword research.

Start with the drop-down list of search suggestions that pops up when you search for something:

These results aren’t just helpful for users. They’re also a goldmine when it comes to deciding how to title your video in a way that will match common and related searches.

Keyword Tool is another helpful resource to use when optimizing video titles for increased exposure.

When uploading your video, pay careful attention to the tags you’re choosing to make sure they’re relevant to the content of the video.

For example, if you’re making a video about the “Top 10 Tips for Beginner Photographers”, you might choose tags such as:

Accurate tags help YouTube correctly categorize your video, increasing the chances it will get in front of the right people.

The same is true when writing a video description. A good description includes important keywords and a brief summary of what viewers can expect to learn or get from the video.

Stay relevant in the YouTube community

YouTube is made up of hundreds of smaller “communities.” For example, there are gaming, sports, DIY, photography, travel, and education niches, to name a few.

The most successful accounts in each community are well-known amongst users that frequent the niche. In order to grow organically on YouTube, you have to stay relevant within this group.

Here are a few ways you can make a name for yourself in the YouTube community:

Responding or liking comments on your videos

Answering questions that viewers might have

Doing live streams that encourage followers to interact with you

Commenting on similar videos in your niche

Making collaboration videos with other popular channels in the community

Once you properly identify your niche, it’s all about getting users within that community to recognize your name.

By constantly interacting and providing value, you’ll see users start watching your videos, liking your content, subscribing to your channel, and engaging more overall.

Encourage YouTube viewers to get active

It’s not always enough to let your work speak for itself. Sometimes, people need a little nudge to take action.

In all of your videos, you should be encouraging viewers to get active by liking the video, subscribing to your channel, and sharing the video with a friend.

These simple calls-to-action (CTAs) can take the form of a video overlay message, a verbal request within the video, and a reminder in the description box.

But don’t worry about coming across as desperate or needy — these CTAs are common and effective marketing strategies designed to get potential users active.

Share your YouTube videos

When you’re growing a YouTube channel, you have to put in some effort to rack up views. It’s not enough to simply publish a video and cross your fingers in hopes that the YouTube algorithm picks it up.

Before you have a loyal group of subscribers that hit that play button every time you upload something new, you’ll need to share your videos to get more exposure. Leveraging other social media platforms is one of the easiest ways to do this.

Immediately after a video is uploaded, copy the URL and share it on your Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Pinterest accounts or any other forms of social media. You might also share it on your personal or company blog.

Phew!

You might be feeling slightly overwhelmed by everything that goes into building a successful YouTube channel from scratch.

There’s no doubt the process can be challenging, daunting, and demanding. With all of the competition active on the platform, you can’t afford to skip on any of these strategies — and we’ve really only scratched the surface of everything that goes into achieving YouTube success.

On top of executing all these strategies, you also have to keep up-to-date with routine updates, new features, and other relevant platform changes in order to stay on top of the YouTube game.

To be transparent, you’ll be spending a lot of time learning about the best organic growth strategies, troubleshooting the best way to implement them, and waiting to see the results. You’ll also need a budget for various tools and software programs to optimize these efforts.

With that being said, it’s also important to note these strategies don’t guarantee your success on YouTube. You could spend years following all of these rules without seeing any positive results.

With so much content being uploaded every day, the chances of boosting your account’s numbers with these methods are becoming increasingly slim.

Luckily, there’s a much easier option.

Why you should buy YouTube subscribers

If you’re put off by the idea of spending countless hours and hard-earned cash on organic growth strategies that might not even pan out, Stormviews offers a viable alternative — the opportunity to buy YouTube subscribers.

Here’s the way it works:

You choose whether you want to buy YouTube likes, views, or subscribers. Stormviews offer standard packages of 1,000 for each of these metrics but custom packages are also available. After selecting your desired service, we’ll ask you a few basic questions to move forward, including the URL of your YouTube channel. Once you buy YouTube views, subscribers, or likes through our secured payment system, you’ll start seeing changes in one to two days.

Yes, it’s as easy as that! Three simple steps and you’re well on the way to a more successful YouTube channel for your business.

Still, you might be wondering why Stormviews is the best site to buy YouTube views.

Stormviews: The best site to buy YouTube views

If you tell ten different people about your plan to buy YouTube views, you’re bound to get ten different opinions.

Some people would say it’s cheating. Others would say it would hurt your account.

Still, some others would say your account wouldn’t have an advantage if you buy YouTube subscribers, likes, or views.

So, what’s the reality?

Consider the fact that the quality of these services will wholly depend on the quality of the supplier. As the best site to buy YouTube views, Stormviews is happy to tell you that our services are cost-effective, quick, and rewarding.

We provide authentic views, followers, and subscribers that won’t violate YouTube’s Terms of Service, keeping your account in good standing. You can rest assured that your numbers will remain strong as our services have a high retention rate.

Perhaps the most important characteristic of our services is its return on investment.

After you buy YouTube subscribers, views, or likes, you’ll notice other numbers associated with your account starting to increase too.

This boost creates a positive feedback loop. More followers lead to more views and likes which increases your account’s social proof (and so on).

What makes Stormviews different

The majority of sites claiming to sell real YouTube views are actually hurting your account.

Instead of connecting you with authentic likes, views, and subscribers, these providers rely on bots and other strategies that might cause YouTube to take action against your profile.

That’s precisely where Stormviews is different. All of our services are 100% genuine.

Our offering isn’t just designed to help you gain clout or 15 seconds of fame. With real YouTube followers, real views, and real subscribers, our services help you achieve long-lasting and meaningful growth.

Better yet, you don’t have to strain your wallet to see results. Choose a pricing strategy that works best for you — our services are affordable when compared to how much effort you’ll have to put in to earn the same number of views organically.

Final thoughts: How to get real YouTube subscribers

If you’re looking to boost your success on YouTube, there are two main strategies from which to choose:

Spend months or years implementing an organic growth strategy that requires a lot of time, energy, and money. The results will vary. Buy YouTube subscribers and high-quality, authentic views and likes that will boost your online exposure for a fraction of the price in a much shorter time period.

The first choice requires in-depth research, consistent effort, and constant payments but doesn’t even guarantee success. On the other hand, the second option offers a proven and guaranteed path for boosting your account’s social proof and ensuring a successful future on YouTube.

If you’re ready to finally find success on YouTube, buy YouTube views from Stormviews today!

