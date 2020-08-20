Increase asset velocity and accelerate delivery by simplifying the administration and management of asset-heavy commerce environments

Bounteous, a leading insights-driven digital experience agency, today announced the creation of the Bounteous Connector for Magento Commerce and Adobe Experience Manager Assets. Working with Adobe, Bounteous built the connector to streamline processes and build a unified workflow allowing customers additional resources and time to focus on revenue-driving initiatives.

Developed by Bounteous in collaboration with Adobe, the connector provides a seamless workflow between Magento Commerce stores and Adobe Experience Manager Assets giving Magento Commerce merchants advanced digital asset management capabilities. It accelerates the process by synchronizing product images to Experience Manager Assets and substituting image rendering used by the Commerce Cloud Integration Framework Connector so images are pulled from the Experience Manager rather than Magento for faster delivery. The integrated systems are managed by unified workflows that reduce time to market and dramatically increase asset velocity, reducing overhead and boosting ROI.

“Adobe Commerce Cloud gives our customers a competitive advantage by bringing the industry leading marketing tools to digital commerce. Merchants now have a seamless workflow between Magento Commerce and Adobe Experience Manager Assets, providing unified authoring and approval workflows from start to finish,” said Marc Infield, EVP of Technology at Bounteous. “With the Bounteous Connector for Magento Commerce and Experience Manager Assets, we bring the efficiencies of an enterprise DAM to Magento Commerce.”

With the connector, commerce managers have access to Adobe Experience Manager Assets while maintaining standard Magento Commerce workflows. Implementations gain significant improvement in SEO and SEM by consolidating metadata imported in Experience Manager upon asset creation. Consequently, conversion rates increase by improving the user experience and delivering consistency across retail experiences.

“Regardless of category, rich media is crucial for engaging shoppers and improving conversion rates,” said Errol Denger, Director of Adobe Product Management. “The process of managing these assets through their lifecycle from production through publishing is highly complex and spans multiple groups. The integration streamlines this process enabling Magento Commerce merchants to simplify and accelerate the process of embedding to easily manage and embed rich media into their shopping experiences.”

As a Platinum Regional partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program, Bounteous holds over 100 certifications across Adobe Experience Cloud solutions and has developed Adobe-specialized practices in the Americas region in multiple Experience Cloud solutions, including Adobe Analytics, Adobe Experience Manager, Experience Manager: Run and Operate, and Adobe Campaign Standard. Bounteous has over 12 years of rich Magento Commerce experience highlighted by the delivery of complex commerce implementations for multinational brands. Bounteous experts are the top contributors to ACS Adobe Experience Manager Commons, and were named both 2019 and 2018 Adobe Experience Manager Rock Star winners, awarded to the world’s best Experience Manager architects.

The long-standing partnerships and successes across the Adobe Experience Cloud uniquely position Bounteous to successfully integrate Magento Commerce capabilities with Adobe Experience Manager Assets capabilities to drive transformative results. Bounteous regularly contributes in multiple capacities across the Experience Cloud from certifications and industry events to one-of-a-kind solutions and cross-Cloud extensions. Our recent blog post, Connecting Magento Commerce and Adobe Experience Manager to Enhance Enterprise Digital Asset Management, overviews the connector and gives further details on connector benefits.

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous creates big-picture digital solutions that help leading companies deliver transformational digital brand experiences. Our expertise includes Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing. Bounteous forms problem-solving partnerships with their clients to envision, design, and build their digital futures. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com.

