Indee Labs announces a grant award from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop the µVS Delivery SystemTM for modified regulatory T cells

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 24, 2020–

Indee Labs is a biotechnology company developing the µVS Delivery SystemTM for non-viral intracellular or gene delivery. The team at Indee Labs was awarded a grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to develop the µVS Delivery SystemTM for modified regulatory T cells.

“Cellular immunotherapies using regulatory T (Tregs) cells show tremendous promise for the treatment of autoimmune disease, transplant rejection, and graft-versus-host disease,” said Justin Jarrell, Ph.D., Vice President of Research at Indee Labs. “With funding from NIAID, our goal is to apply our novel, non-viral delivery platform, the µVS Delivery SystemTM, to engineer antigen-specific Tregs and demonstrate their utility as a therapeutic to prevent GvHD in preclinical models and as a scalable alternative to viral- and electroporation-based cell manufacturing.”

The team at Indee Labs has made multiple advancements in the field of intracellular delivery. Key advantages of ​μVS include high yield of modified cells with rapid processing of tens of millions of cells in seconds with negligible perturbation of the immune cell state. More detail is available in ​Nature Scientific Reports​ and bioRxiv.

This research is being funded by NIAID, NIH, under the Small Business Innovation Research Award R43 AI155018.

About Indee Labs

Indee Labs is a seed-stage startup developing the µVS Delivery SystemTM for T cell immunotherapy manufacturing in collaboration with multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies among others. The team at Indee Labs has already demonstrated revolutionary improvements over existing methods including scalability, high yield, negligible perturbation of the immune cell state along with rapid processing of research-, clinical- and commercial-scale samples with a simple workflow and a small footprint. Indee Labs is backed by IndieBio/SOSV, Y Combinator, Social Capital, Main Sequence Ventures, Founders Funds’ FF Science among others. More information is available at indeelabs.com along with ​Nature Scientific Reports​ and bioRxiv.

