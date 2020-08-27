Firm also named to list of top private equity recruiters; partners with talent intelligence leader Loxo to further deliver on promise of better executive search experience

ON Partners, the experience-driven retained executive search firm, today announced it was for the seventh time named to the Inc. 5000, a ranking of the most successful companies in the American economy’s most dynamic segment, independent small businesses. ON was also named to the “Power 75,” market research firm Hunt Scanlon’s annual roundup of the 75 most prominent executive search firms serving the private equity sector.

Validating its commitment to the client and candidate experience, ON also has partnered with talent intelligence software provider Loxo, enabling ON’s consultants to quickly and easily identify the entire addressable executive market for a given search. Loxo’s proprietary platform offers advanced recruiting and sourcing technology – complementing ON’s existing expertise and ultimately providing a more diverse, collaborative and accessible experience for clients and candidates.

“What our consultants bring to the table is experience, and it’s the main reason our clients and candidates continue to work with us – and that ON continues to be recognized as a leader,” noted ON Partners co-founder and managing partner Tim Conti. “Adding the Loxo platform to the search equation gives our team a powerful yet fast tool to elevate that experience.”

ON Partners also moved up in the rankings of two regional business publications: The firm was ranked sixth on the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s list of Atlanta’s 10 Largest Retained Executive Search Firms and eighth on the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s list of the largest executive search firms in the Twin Cities.

To better the experience of its clients and candidates in response to the impact of COVID-19, ON’s consultants developed a list of the top executive jobs post-pandemic and a forecast of what to expect across several industries, including supply chain, ecommerce, private equity, telecom and telemedicine, software and life sciences. ON’s consultants also created a series of experience-driven tools designed to help clients and candidates, including an executive assessment and onboarding guide and tips on how to interview virtually.

