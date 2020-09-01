Historic Listing on Asia’s First Fully Licensed Digital Stock Exchange Will Usher in New Era of Liquidity for Digital Securities

SPiCE VC, the leading venture capital (VC) fund in the Blockchain/Tokenization ecosystem, which has revolutionized the VC asset class as the first fully tokenized fund, announced today it will be the first digital security to list on Fusang Exchange, one of Asia’s first digital securities exchanges. The listing signals the accelerating growth of the digital security ecosystem, especially in the Asia-Pacific region of 3 bn people. The announcement also solidifies SPiCE VC’s leadership as the pioneer in the ecosystem creating the standards and partnerships which are delivering accessibility, predictability and security for investors in digital securities.

“This is an exciting moment for SPiCE, as well as the entire digital security ecosystem, as it marks yet another growth milestone,” said Tal Elyashiv, Founder & Managing Partner of SPiCE VC. “After a coordinated effort by SPiCE and Securitize to thoroughly test the technology integration and operational processes we moved to make SPiCE the very first digital security to list on Fusang. The barrier-breaking partnership will advance our mission to provide market participants more diverse investment opportunities and access to liquidity, and to further the digital revolution in capital markets.”

Most international investors, subject to the relevant jurisdictional regulatory constraints, will now have access to SPiCE via the Fusang Exchange (in addition to the current marketplaces listing SPICE). Fusang Exchange is a fully-licensed Securities Exchange in Labuan, Malaysia. The exchange facilitates the public listing of securities, exactly the same as the traditional exchanges. Fusang’s end-to-end solution, which serves both sophisticated and retail investors, offers digitally issued securities the opportunity to easily and securely list on the exchange – offering investors greater opportunities to unlock liquidity.

“We’re thrilled about the partnership with SPiCE VC and Securitize, two leaders in the digital securities ecosystem,” said Henry Chong, Fusang’s CEO. “We’re particularly excited that our first listed digital asset is a lucrative offering for investors. The world is quickly edging into a revolution that will move the financial markets to the digital age, and we remain steadfast in our mission to provide the institutional infrastructure for the digital asset economy in Asia.”

This latest announcement comes on the heels of SPiCE VC’s significant partnership with Coinbase Custody, which will provide safe, secure and regulated custody solutions for the digital security. These latest moves by SPiCE underscores the firm’s efforts to provide its investors wide exposure to the massive growth of the blockchain and tokenization ecosystem. As one of the pioneers of the industry, SPiCE has also played a significant role in the creation of the legal and regulatory framework that is used today. Since the fund’s first closing in 2018, SPiCE has achieved value appreciation of 65 percent, focusing on portfolio companies aiming to change the digital tokenization landscape. To learn more about SPiCE VC and its SPICE digital security, visit https://spicevc.com/.

ABOUT SPiCE VC:

SPiCE VC is a Venture Capital fund providing investors exposure to the massive growth of the blockchain/tokenization ecosystem. SPiCE invests globally in platforms and ecosystem providers enabling access to capital markets, banking, real estate, and other industries enhanced through Blockchain technologies. The fund focuses on companies who stand to benefit the most from the massive growth of the industry. Combining institutional know-how, hands-on management, entrepreneurial innovation and professional investment experience SPiCE’s management team has been involved in hundreds of tech funding rounds totaling billions of dollars; as entrepreneurs, investors, and executives. SPiCE is located in the US, Switzerland, Singapore and Israel. To learn more about SPiCE VC visit www.spicevc.com or email Tal Elyashiv, Founder and Managing Partner, at tal@spicevc.com.

ABOUT FUSANG CORP (FSC)

Fusang Corp, established in 2014, is the first fully-regulated platform in Asia providing end-to-end infrastructure to support Security Token Offerings (STOs), allowing both retail and institutional investors to access the digital asset markets in a secure, compliant, and convenient way. Fusang Corp has issued all of its equity as digital shares (see fsc.fusang.co for our real-time blockchain-based cap table). For media enquiries, please contact: media@fusang.co.

ABOUT FUSANG EXCHANGE LTD

Fusang Exchange Ltd, a subsidiary of Fusang Corp, is licensed in Labuan, Malaysia as a Securities Exchange under Part IX, Section 134 of the Labuan Financial Services and Securities Act 2010 (LFSSA). Fusang Exchange is the first fully-operational stock exchange in Asia that allows for companies to go public through a digital IPO accessible by both retail and sophisticated investors globally. Fusang supports the trading of both digital securities and cryptocurrencies. For more information, visit fusang.co/exchange.​

