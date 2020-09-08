Are you dreaming of starting an exciting career in AI? Most of the world’s tech giants are in a race to become the world’s leaders in artificial intelligence at the moment, making it an extremely competitive industry to get into. However, if you’re looking for a role in AI, think about casting your net further than just the Amazons and the Googles of the world. There are actually interesting AI departments popping up in unexpected companies, from the beauty industry to the music industry. Here are a few you should check out…

Andrson

Irish-owned Andrson is a solution developed for talent scouts in the music industry. The platform uses audio-enabled search to help the A&R departments of record labels find exactly what they are looking for. The company was founded in Dublin in 2017 by Zach Miller-Frankel and Neil Dunne, two musicians who were also working as managers.

One example the company gives is that record label execs can use the app to search for specific criteria, such as female musicians aged 26 to 35, based within 50 miles of New York who sound 65pc like Taylor Swift. The start-up links unsigned, unmonetized artists with labels by using audio fingerprinting.

Coty

Coty is an American multinational beauty company founded in 1904 by François Coty. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes fragrances, cosmetics, skin care, nail care, and both professional and retail hair care products. Interestingly, Coty has dipped it’s toe into the world of AI, offering an augmented reality virtual mirror software that it calls Magic Mirror.

The Magic Mirror, which uses computer vision technology, was developed in collaboration with digital creative studio Holition and digital marketing company Perch Interactive. Coty claims the mirror allows customers to virtually wear products from some of their most popular brands. Pretty cool, right?

Philips

At Philips, the aim is to develop intelligent solutions that empower people to live healthy lifestyles, and that help healthcare providers achieve improved health outcomes at lower cost of care, with better staff and patient experience. Recently, the company created Philips IntelliSpace Discovery, an integrated AI solution that enables the entire process of generating new AI applications, providing data integration, training and deployment in the research setting.

The IntelliSpace Discovery Research Suites include tools to create tailored data analysis and AI solutions in a research environment. It’s pretty groundbreaking stuff guys!

Affectiva

Affectiva is an emotion measurement technology company that grew out of MIT’s Media Lab. In 2017, Affectiva released an AI platform that could measure emotion through sensing and analyzing facial expressions. The technology is already being used in several verticals and use cases. Affectiva’s technology enables software applications to use a webcam to track a user’s smirks, smiles, frowns and furrows, which measures the user’s levels of surprise, amusement or confusion.

The company now aims to expand its AI research and development team and extend its emotion-sensing technology beyond the face to leverage human speech.

LVMH

LVMH, is a French multinational corporation and conglomerate specializing in luxury goods, headquartered in Paris, France. Famously, they own luxury fashion brands Louis Vuitton, and Moet Chandon Champagne. Last year, the luxury conglomerate promoted multiple applications of AI technology. Automat

LVMH took on Automat, a Canadian startup that accompanies the customer journey from purchase through support using a conversational AI platform. The platform lets brands communicate directly with their customers via interactive display advertising, voice searches, virtual sales assistants and product Q&A in conversational mode. Live agents can then provide relevant answers to more complex customer queries.

Oh, and if you are on the hunt for some fun and exciting jobs in the world of AI, be sure to keep a close eye on VentureBeat Jobs!