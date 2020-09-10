MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 10, 2020–

AST Private Company Solutions (PCS) today announced a strategic partnership with the small business division of CSC-incorporate.com-to add Astrella to its list of corporate services. Astrella is an ownership tracking system for small and large private companies.

Astrella is a transformative technology supporting unlisted companies worldwide by tracking their ownership data and providing access to shareholders and employees. The SaaS solution brings together innovative private blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive analytics. It’s built with an API-based ecosystem that integrates with partner systems, providing necessary solutions to private companies.

For more than 120 years, CSC has adapted to serve companies of all sizes, in every phase of the business life cycle-from startups to 90% of the Fortune 500 companies, law firms, and financial institutions-streamlining the way they do business across the globe. CSC helps establish, grow, and maintain small-to-medium sized businesses through its incorporate.com division, which provides a wide range of business services. Companies can form entities, acquire proper business licenses, file annual reports, assign CSC as a registered agent, and access entity management platforms online at incorporate.com.

“Building and operating a successful business is a rewarding experience that demands an unwavering focus on the details of compliance, risk mitigation, and advanced technology,” says Jennifer Kenton, executive vice president and head of Marketing and Customer Development, CSC. “Managing the ownership structure of a company is a key component that can get complicated if not set up properly from the onset. We’re excited to offer Astrella to our clients as they start and grow their companies.”

Adds PCS President Carine Schneider, “Ensuring that ownership is tracked carefully from the beginning is an important component to ensure shareholders understand the value of their investments. With the opportunity for companies with less than ten shareholders to license Astrella at no charge, there is no reason not to start tracking this information from day one. Adding Astrella to their list of products and services, incorporate.com provides new companies with an added benefit.”

Private companies can license Astrella either by going to incorporate.com/astrella or astrella.com. The full suite of features is available for free for up to 10 stakeholders.

About incorporate.com

As the small business division of CSC®, incorporate.com supports the life cycle of entrepreneurship. In a few simple steps, entrepreneurs can start their business online as an LLC, corporation, S-Corp, or non-profit. To help companies stay on track and maintain compliance as they grow, incorporate.com offers a variety of products and corporate filing services, including registered agent service, business license services, annual reports, corporate kits, foreign qualifications, operating agreements, and employer identification numbers. To learn more, visit incorporate.com.

About AST Private Company Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2019, AST PCS is an affiliate of AST and is focused on serving private companies worldwide. Astrella, a cloud-based SaaS solution, allows private companies to manage their ownership data, including the cap table and employee equity plans and to connect directly with related service providers to support efficient workflow, and provide access to investors, advisors and employees. For more information, visit astrella.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005142/en/

Laura Crozier

+1 302-636-5401

laura.crozier@cscglobal.com

Heather Dopson

AST PCS

+1-650-272-4560

heather@astrella.com