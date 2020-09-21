Investment provided by BigPi Ventures, the team which has supported companies like Workable, PERSADO and BEAT

ATHENS, Greece–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 21, 2020–

Talent assessment platform Bryq announced today the closing of its €1.2 million seed funding round by BigPi Ventures, a seed-stage and technology-transfer €45 million fund with experience in supporting scalable and innovative tech solutions in Human Resources, such as Workable.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005174/en/

Bryq enables a bias-free hiring process by blind screening candidates matching skills and personality to job and company requirements. (Photo: Bryq)

Bryq offers a science-backed talent assessment platform to help companies remove bias from hiring and meet employer demand by enabling companies to hire for the specific skills required for each role.

“Our experience has shown that the one common denominator in all successful companies has been great talent – Bryq has impressed us with its ability to support talent decisions, providing its customers with a rare competitive advantage.” said Aristos Doxiadis, Partner, Big Pi Ventures. “The recent global crisis and upheaval in the employment market make Bryq an essential tool for survival”.

The company, which launched its platform last October after two years of research, development, and validation, intends to use the funds to grow its reach and further refine its product offering. Specifically, Bryq will:

Grow its U.S. operations to serve a growing base of U.S. customers

Introduce new tools to facilitate objective, bias-free decisions for individual development, team development, and internal mobility

Expand sales and marketing efforts to capture growing worldwide demand

Accelerate the addition of world-class talent to the team, to keep up with the rapidly growing customer base

“The effects of the COVID-19 crisis have highlighted the systemic barriers faced by well-qualified candidates, who are struggling to get a foot in the door while companies are struggling to develop and implement bias-free hiring processes,” said Markellos Diorinos, CEO, Bryq. “This investment round from BigPi will allow Bryq to make simple, bias-free hiring available to more companies.”

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, corporate jobs attracted around 250 resumes on average. The impact of the pandemic has led to a sharp increase in job seekers, with companies required to review an even larger number of resumes, spending no more than an average 7 seconds on each. Faced with a broken hiring process making it difficult to assess a candidate’s fit for a specific role, almost half of the new hires are expected to fail within the first 18 months in their new role while qualified candidates are being passed on.

“Companies across the U.S. are accelerating their Diversity and Inclusion efforts as part of their renewed commitment to removing barriers to jobs for qualified candidates,” said Rob Sharkey, Senior Vice President, Sales, Bryq. “We are excited to do our part in helping more companies reach their recruitment and retention goals in an efficient and effective way.”

With its Software-as-a-Service platform, Bryq helps companies improve and remove bias from their hiring process. It gives CEOs, HR professionals and hiring managers access to objective data about peoples’ skills and personality, helping them make better, faster, and bias-free hiring decisions.

A chatbot-based assessment with a short 20-minute requirement, Bryq has an industry-leading 91% completion rate while being positively rated by over 82% of the assessment participants, serving companies in over 15 countries.

Learn more at https://bryq.com/.

About Bryq

Bryq is an assessment platform that optimizes hiring and talent management decisions. Backed by proven science, Bryq democratizes access to next-generation talent management features that are a competitive advantage for any company. Built to serve organizations of any size, Bryq can be productively deployed within less than a week. Learn more at bryq.com

About BigPi

Big Pi Ventures is a seed-stage fund investing in innovative technology companies connected to Greece and engaged primarily in enterprise/B2B software, materials and life sciences. Big Pi is managed by seasoned investment professionals and successful entrepreneurs that assist companies in attracting highly technical and loyal human capital. Find out more about our fund, portfolio, and career opportunities at www.bigpi.vc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005174/en/

Media

Lydia Morazzani

lydia@bryq.com