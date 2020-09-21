Growing Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption is Huge Opportunity for Enevate’s Advanced Battery Technology

Enevate, a pioneer in advanced silicon lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology for electric vehicles (EV), announced that it has reached a major milestone of more than 300 patents issued and in process. Enevate licenses intellectual property and transfers technology to EV automotive and battery makers worldwide.

The company’s patent portfolio has grown significantly over the past year, with a more than 50 percent increase in new patents issued and in process over the last year.

“Enevate has been intensely focused on developing innovative battery technology in the global race to provide auto and battery makers with low-cost manufacturing solutions that will enable the kind of fast-charging capability demanded by consumers and accelerate the worldwide adoption of EVs,” said Enevate Founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Benjamin Park. “The progress we’ve made on the technical front is reflected in the growth and scope of our patent portfolio. Enevate is committed to protecting our technology through a robust, worldwide patent program in support of the company’s licensing and technology transfer efforts.”

Dr. Park noted that Enevate now holds the largest portfolio of patents related to silicon Li-ion cell technologies when compared to startups worldwide, and includes a broad spectrum of advanced Li-ion cell innovations, from anode to cathode, electrolyte, separator, formation, cell design and cell architecture. Enevate now has patents in jurisdictions covering over 95% of EV sales worldwide.

Earlier this year, the company announced its 4th generation XFC-Energy® technology, a game-changer for the EV industry, providing a path to produce extreme fast charge EV batteries at low cost and high-volume production that can charge as fast as refueling a gas car, while also delivering on longer range, improved safety, and lower cost. Enevate is currently working with multiple automotive OEMs and EV battery manufacturers to commercialize its technologies, enabling them to utilize existing manufacturing infrastructure with minimal new investment, facilitating the next-generation of EVs that will surpass today’s capabilities.

“Our patent portfolio represents continuing innovations by our scientists and engineers to develop cutting edge, cost effective EV silicon-dominant Li-ion battery technology in support of the growing global EV industry,” said Dr. Park. “I’m proud of our team and our robust and industry-leading patent pipeline as we accelerate development of EV battery technology ideally suited for mass commercialization.”

Enevate develops and licenses advanced silicon-dominant Li-ion battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs). With a portfolio of more than 300 patents issued and in process, Enevate’s pioneering advancements in silicon-dominant anodes and cells have resulted in battery technology that features five-minute extreme fast charging with high energy density, low temperature operation for cold climates, low cost and safety advantages over conventional Li-ion batteries.

Enevate’s vision is to develop and propagate EV battery technology that contributes to a clean and sustainable environment. The Irvine, California-based company has raised over $110 million from investors including Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (Alliance Ventures), LG Chem, Samsung, Mission Ventures, Infinite Potential Technologies, Tsing Capital, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Presidio Ventures – a Sumitomo Corporation company, Lenovo, CEC Capital and Bangchak. Enevate®, the Enevate logo, XFC-Energy®, HD-Energy®, and eBoost® are registered trademarks of Enevate Corporation.

