Indee Labs announces a contract award from the National Cancer Institute to develop the µVS Delivery SystemTM for modified T cell immunotherapy manufacturing

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 22, 2020–

Indee Labs is a biotechnology company developing the µVS Delivery SystemTM for non-viral intracellular or gene delivery. The team at Indee Labs was recently awarded a contract from the National Cancer Institute to develop the µVS Delivery SystemTM for T cell immunotherapy discovery, development and manufacturing.

“T cell immunotherapies have revolutionized how we treat disease; however, the processes to discovery, develop and manufacture these interventions are fraught with issues. We’re excited to be supported by the NCI to develop our novel, non-viral gene delivery system called the µVS Delivery SystemTM to insert transgenes for CAR-T and TCR-T cell products at clinical scale at a fraction of the cost of the current approaches using viruses with improved T cell function relative to electroporation. Ultimately, our goal is to make these life-saving cellular therapies available to more patients in need.” – Justin Jarrell, PI and Vice President of Research at Indee Labs.

The team at Indee Labs has made multiple advancements in the field of intracellular delivery. Key advantages of ​μVS include high yield of modified cells with rapid processing of tens of millions of cells in seconds with negligible perturbation of the immune cell state. More detail is available in ​Nature Scientific Reports​ and bioRxiv.

This project has been funded in whole with Federal funds ($399,299.00) from the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N91020C00030.

About Indee Labs

Indee Labs is a seed-stage startup developing the µVS Delivery SystemTM for T cell immunotherapy manufacturing in collaboration with multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies among others. The team at Indee Labs has already demonstrated revolutionary improvements over existing methods including scalability, high yield, negligible perturbation of the immune cell state along with rapid processing of research-, clinical- and commercial-scale samples with a simple workflow and a small footprint. Indee Labs is backed by IndieBio/SOSV, Y Combinator, Social Capital, Main Sequence Ventures, Founders Funds’ FF Science among others. More information is available at indeelabs.com along with ​Nature Scientific Reports​ and bioRxiv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922006058/en/

Ryan Pawell

Chief Executive Officer

+1 949 500 6965

ryan@indeelabs.com