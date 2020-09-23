AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 23, 2020–

CIBC Innovation Banking today announced a US$5 million growth capital financing facility for Austin-based Eventus Systems Inc., a multi-award winning global trade surveillance and market risk software platform provider. The additional capital is available to support the firm’s continued strategic growth and international expansion.

The company’s flagship product, the Validus platform, monitors activity for clients on more than 100 global exchanges and trading venues, providing tools to help clients meet exchange rules and regulatory requirements in the U.S. and Canada, as well as in a wide range of regulatory jurisdictions in Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

“We were impressed by Eventus’ ability to help its clients navigate the increasingly complex regulatory landscape facing traders, brokers and financial institutions,” said Sara Johnson, Managing Director, in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Austin, Texas office. “Validus combines a procedural approach for alert generation with machine learning for alert resolution to efficiently give clients the ability to act swiftly and in accordance with their applicable regulatory requirements.”

“We’re excited to work with CIBC Innovation Banking as the team understands what it takes to scale our product and support us in our growth trajectory,” said Travis Schwab, CEO of Eventus. “We embarked on an aggressive growth strategy after closing on a $10.5 million Series A investment round earlier this year, and we’ve already achieved many of our goals. This financing facility provides the option, should we need it down the road, for expansion into additional international markets, inorganic growth opportunities or further broadening of our coverage into more asset classes and exchanges.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, brokerages, futures commission merchants (FCMs), clearing firms, trading firms, market centers, buy-side institutions and corporates. The company’s rapidly growing client base of more than 60 firms relies on Validus and Eventus’ responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005066/en/

For CIBC:

Katarina Milicevic

416-586-3609

Katarina.milicevic@cibc.com

For Eventus:

Ellen G. Resnick

Crystal Clear Communications

+773-929-9292; +312-399-9295 (mobile)

eresnick@crystalclearPR.com