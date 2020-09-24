Exclusive technology unlocks the deepest insights across performance, revenue, and market intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 24, 2020–

Chorus.ai, the No. 1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high growth sales teams, today announced it has 13 granted patents, including the most recent addition which models voice calls to improve an outcome of a call between a representative and a customer, making it the most robust portfolio in the Conversation Intelligence market. Collectively, each patent solves a gap in the sales industry to fully understand sales rep performance, company-wide messaging, voice of the customer and revenue pipeline for an unparalleled vantage point of sales and business health.

Technology that can improve or automate sales outcomes is needed now more than ever. According to Chorus.ai data from the Weekly Briefing, the mentions of burnout on sales calls is up 26% since the end of Q1, when most businesses transitioned to remote work due to the pandemic. Chorus helps Revenue leaders enable their team to win and be productive in any environment by using advanced AI-driven insights to understand the relationships between sellers and prospects, as well as how those correlate to revenue.

“Since joining the Chorus team, I have seen firsthand how our platform brings the customer relationship to the forefront of every call and the voice of the customer back to every decision,” said Jim Benton, CEO of Chorus.ai. “Our team has spent years purposefully inventing technology that will equip our users with the best Conversation Intelligence technology to understand the conversation and the relationships that drive deals, renewals, and engagement. I’m so proud of our team – no other solution on the market has the unique capabilities we’ve built.”

Chorus’ robust patent portfolio protects the product’s novel AI which powers its exclusive ability to deeply understand customer interactions and provide proactive recommendations that drive performance. For example:

US10637898: Automatic speaker identification in calls, was invented by Raphael Cohen, Erez Volk, Russell Levy, and Micha Breakstone, and uses unsupervised learning of speakers’ fingerprints to pinpoint the multiple people often involved in a call

US10750018B2: Models voice calls to improve an outcome of a call between a representative and a customer, invented by Roy Raanani, Levy and Breakstone

US10110743: Automatic pattern recognition in conversations, invented by Raanani, Levy, Dominik Facher and Breakstone, which can detect top and bottom performing reps

US10133999: Automatic detection of deals at risk, invented by Raanani, Levy, Facher and Breakstone, which retrieves recordings of various conversations, extracts features of each and analyzes to determine if any of the conversations includes features that are indicative of a risk

US1324979: Auto-generation of playlists, invented by Raanani, Levy and Breakstone, which can curate specific events or a specific characteristic in a recorded conversation, or any event that is of specific interest for an application for which the playlist is being generated

“Building technology for sales teams requires both a 10,000-foot view of the industry and real-life experience, including a clear understanding of the challenges and obstacles facing Account Executives, SDRs, Customer Success Managers, and Revenue leadership,” said Cohen, vice president of Research at Chorus.ai. “It’s because of our holistic understanding of the industry today and what it will be tomorrow, that we can pioneer the space. While some companies can coast on their platform for a time, our commitment to growth and meeting the needs of sales teams and understanding the voice of the customer is what makes us truly the number one conversation intelligence platform in the industry.”

Chorus has seen immense growth in 2019 and 2020. Doubling employee size and tripling revenue growth, Chorus developed innovations by applying patented technology into much-needed resources like advanced analytics to tie what is being said in those interactions to the business outcomes leaders care about. Recommendations, which translates data into deal visibility and coaching action items; and, Smart Playlists which automatically curates call libraries based on specified criteria.

For more information on the technology behind the platform, visit Chorus.ai.

About Chorus.ai

Chorus.ai is the No.1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai’s Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice-of-the-customer across the

entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-to-100%. Chorus.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Tel Aviv and Boston.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005596/en/

Jake Doll

BLASTmedia for Chorus.ai

chorus@blastmedia.com

317-806-1900 ext 119